Advanced search

Local charity takes centre stage at Exeter Racecourse's Christmas raceday

PUBLISHED: 11:40 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 12 December 2019

Exeter Racecourse manager Jack Parkinson dons a festive costume. Picture MATTHEW WEBB

Exeter Racecourse manager Jack Parkinson dons a festive costume. Picture MATTHEW WEBB

EMAIL matthewwebb243@btinternet.com CALL UK OFFICE 01488-649944

A well-known local charity that uses therapy with horses to help disadvantaged people will take centre stage during Exeter Racecourse's Christmas raceday on December 19 and bring the curtain down on a year-long programme of supporting local causes, writes Lucy Johnson

Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship at Dartington provides equine-based educational and therapeutic activities which help promote increased resilience and social, emotional and physical well-being.

A collection on the gate and an information stand will help raise awareness of its invaluable work that centres on positive horsemanship.

General manager Jack Parkinson said: "We have an ongoing programme of supporting charities at each race meeting and at various other events we stage during the year and it enables us to work with important organisations that make a difference to our local communities.

"From the Devon Air Ambulance to Love Devon, which raises funds for Devon Communities, the racecourse, with its captive and largely local audience, is perfect for raising awareness of so many great initiatives and charities in the Westcountry."

The collection coincides with the racecourse's Christmas raceday when live music, a plethora of Christmas jumpers, and seven competitive races will add to what is historically an immensely popular day.

There are seven races on the card, which begin at 12.50pm, with a free bus service to and from Exeter St David's and Exeter Bus Station. Gates open at 10.50am.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Deaf Academy lifts lid on transition to new Exmouth home

Kate Whitney-Morris, of the Deaf Academy. Picture: Sue McQueenie

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Deaf Academy lifts lid on transition to new Exmouth home

Kate Whitney-Morris, of the Deaf Academy. Picture: Sue McQueenie

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Vote for your Exmouth Town November Player of the Month

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife

Local charity takes centre stage at Exeter Racecourse’s Christmas raceday

Exeter Racecourse manager Jack Parkinson dons a festive costume. Picture MATTHEW WEBB

Haque hat-trick helps Budleigh U15s to Whipton success

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16s net cup semi-final berth

Football on pitch

Neal at the double as Budleigh Under-18s exact sweet revenge on Clyst Valley

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists