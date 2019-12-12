Local charity takes centre stage at Exeter Racecourse's Christmas raceday

Exeter Racecourse manager Jack Parkinson dons a festive costume. Picture MATTHEW WEBB EMAIL matthewwebb243@btinternet.com CALL UK OFFICE 01488-649944

A well-known local charity that uses therapy with horses to help disadvantaged people will take centre stage during Exeter Racecourse's Christmas raceday on December 19 and bring the curtain down on a year-long programme of supporting local causes, writes Lucy Johnson

Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship at Dartington provides equine-based educational and therapeutic activities which help promote increased resilience and social, emotional and physical well-being.

A collection on the gate and an information stand will help raise awareness of its invaluable work that centres on positive horsemanship.

General manager Jack Parkinson said: "We have an ongoing programme of supporting charities at each race meeting and at various other events we stage during the year and it enables us to work with important organisations that make a difference to our local communities.

"From the Devon Air Ambulance to Love Devon, which raises funds for Devon Communities, the racecourse, with its captive and largely local audience, is perfect for raising awareness of so many great initiatives and charities in the Westcountry."

The collection coincides with the racecourse's Christmas raceday when live music, a plethora of Christmas jumpers, and seven competitive races will add to what is historically an immensely popular day.

There are seven races on the card, which begin at 12.50pm, with a free bus service to and from Exeter St David's and Exeter Bus Station. Gates open at 10.50am.