Exe Equestrian Show proves to be a huge success

The youngest competitor at the latest Exe Equestrian Show, three-year-old Sennen Carroll with Boswell. The pair were placed second in the Open Lead Rein Pony class. Picture EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB Archant

The Exe Equestrian Club held their Novice Show at Nutwell Court and judges Lucinda and Jenny had their work out and indeed were mighty busy owing to the grand turnout the show enjoyed.

Sophie Parker who was first in the Obedience Class at the Exe Equestrian Novice Show at Nutwell Court. Picture; EXE EQUESTRIAN Sophie Parker who was first in the Obedience Class at the Exe Equestrian Novice Show at Nutwell Court. Picture; EXE EQUESTRIAN

Designed to give riders of all ages, the youngest being around three years, and abilities, the opportunity of taking part in classes such as Best Young Roder, Best Young Handler and Best Turned Out.

Many hours had been spent the previous day bathing, polishing and plaiting ponies, especially for this class!

There was also an opportunity to try the obedience test. This involved zig-zagging through bollards, walking and halting on a carpet etc, which, after a little encouragement and cajoling, most managed.

Marks for each movement were awarded and the overall winner was Sophie Parker on her pony Apples, who certainly deserved one after winning!

Exe Equestrian member Senna Carroll with Boswell. The pair were second in class 16 at the Exe Equestrian Novice Show at Nutwell Court. Picture; EXE EQUESTRIAN Exe Equestrian member Senna Carroll with Boswell. The pair were second in class 16 at the Exe Equestrian Novice Show at Nutwell Court. Picture; EXE EQUESTRIAN

Finally a few riders let their hair down and took parts in gymkhana games which provided fun for riders and spectators alike.

The Exe Equestrian Club are keen to say a huge thank you to Nigel and Paula Lee for allowing the use of the magnificent venue that is Nutwell Court. Thanks are also extended main sponsors St Davids Equine Veterinary Practise, Taste of Sidmouth, who provided ice cream vouchers and all who helped before and on the day to make the show the undoubted success it was.

The next Exe Equestrian Club event is the Novice Fun Horse & Pony Show which will take place at Nutwell Court on June 23.

This next event will include show jumping, showing, a fancy dress and classes. There is also a dog show which will begin at 11am with the horse show beginning an hour earlier at 10am.

Whether a rider of a spectator, you can be sure of a warm welcome on the day.

Results

Ring 1 - Class 1 - Best young stock - under 4yrs

1st equal Sasha Elson on Shanpiss Silver Dollar and Sarah Brooks on Apple Jax; 2, Rachel Ackland on Tiger Lily; 3, Joanne Williams on Southmoor Seapony

Class 2 - Best turned out

1, Amy Gardner on Barney; 2, Mellisa Gould on Zuc; 3, George Newton on Crealy Jemima; 4, Gemma Baldey on Mickey Boy Blue

Class 3 - Best Hunter type exceeding 14.2hh

1, Laura Attwood on John Jo; 2, Chloe Wyllie on Bobby Dazzler; 3, Becky Sheriff on Kool Kuna Bay Kate; 4, Amy Gardner on Barney

Class 4 - Best Conformation

1, Melissa Gould on Zuc; 2, Jane Parker on Olive; 3, Vicky Flowe on Mac

Class 5 - Best Condition

1, Jane England on Rufus; 2, Jane Parker on Olive; 3, Carley Osborne on Bella; 4, Vicky Flowe on Mac

Class 6 - Best Cob

1, Louise Edgar on Dolly; 2, Louise Blair on Gypsy; 3, Sarah Brooks on Apple Jax; 4, Liz Peach on Fluff

Class 7 - Best Mountain 7 Moorland Type

1, Sasha Elson on Shanpiss Siver Dollar; 2, Joanne Williams on Southmoor Seapony; 3, Carley Osborne on Bella; 4, Maddy Humphrey on Bella

Class 8 - Best Any Coloured

1, Louise Edgar on Dolly; 2, Louise Blair on Gypsy; 3, Sasha Elson on Shanpiss Silver Dollar; 4, Liz Peach on Fluff

Class 10 - Best Veteran Pony/Horse - Min. Age 16yrs

1, V J Babb on Vanilla; 2, Diana Humphries on Basil; 3, Georgia Radford-Lewis on Hocus Pocus

Class 11 - Best Young Handler under 10 years

1, Izzy Shipton-Weeks on Cloudy; 2, Ruby England on Rufus; 3, Sophie Parker on Apples; 4, Riley Tapp on Charles

Class 12 - Best Young Handler 10-16 years

1, William Charlton on Shanpiss silver Dollar

Class 13 - Thelwell Pony

1, Chloe Wyllie on Honeysuckle; 2, Georgia Radford-Lewis on Harvester; 3, Ruby England on Rufus; 4, Riley Tapp on Charles

Class 14 - Best Any Breed

1, Melissa Gould on Zuc

Ring 2

Class 15 - Best Turned Out

1, Harriet Thomas on Bobby; 2, Courtney Squance on Freya; 3, Nicola de Gruchy on Springtime; 4, Jessie Hancock on Bob

Class 16 - Open Lead Rein Pony

1, Izzy Shipton-Weeks on Cloudy; 2, Sennen Carroll on Boswell; 3, Jessie Hancock on Bob; 4, Riley Tapp on Charles

Class 17 Open First Ribbon

1, Ella Fletcher on Storm; 2, Ruby Crook on Toby; 3, Georgina Radford-Lewis on Hocus Pocus

Class 18 - Best Show Pony/Horse

1st equal - Abbey Davies on Teddy and Paige Shinn on Whizz; 2nd equal, C Cooper on George and Skye Hook on Tamar

Class 19 - Best Young Rider - under 10 years

1, Abby Davies on Teddy; 2, Ruby Crook on Toby; 3, Chloe Jones on Smokey Jones

Class 20 - Best Young Rider 10 - 16 years

1, Paige Shinn on Whizz; 2, Ella Fletcher on Storm; 3, Connie McCanceon Drummer Eric

Class 21 - Best Combination - class split

1, Courtney Goodall on Bailey; 2, C Cooper on George; 3, Anya Keays-Smith on Jac; 4, Georgia Radford-Lewis on Hocus Pocus

1,Sophie Goodall on Bailey; 2, Nicole de Gruchy on Springtime; 3, Chloe Jones on Smokey Joe; 4, Sophie Parker on Apples

Class 22 - Best Conformation

1, Hannah Merson on Archie; 2, Becky Ames on Ardbear Rosie; 3, Bea England

Class 23 - Best Mountain & Moorland

1, Skye Hook on Tamar; 2, Anya Keays-Smith on Jac; 3, Becky Ames on Ardbear Rosie

Class 24 - Best Cob Type

1, Debbie Radford-Lewis on Annabella; 2, Paige Shinn on Whizz; 3, Gemma Baldey on Mickey Boy Blue

Class 25 - Best Hunter Type

1, Chloe Wylie on Bobby Dazzler; 2, Becky Ames on Ardbear Rosie; 3, Courtney Squance on Freya

Class 26 - Best Any Coloured

1, Paige Shinn on Whizz; 2, Debbie Radford-Lewis on Annabella; 3, Hannah Merson on Archie

Class 27 Best Any Breed

1, Helliena Kerridge on Legs

Class 28 - Best Veteran Pony/Horse - min 16 years

1, Georgia Radford-Lewis on Hocus Pocus; 2, Skye Hook on Tamar; 3, Lorna Brooks on Margarita

Obedience

1, Sophie Parker on Apples; 2, VJ Baba on Vanilla; 3, Mellisa Gould on Zuc