Exe Equestrian Open Show another huge success

Scarlett Badley and Storm, who won the first two jumping classes at the Exe Equestrian Open Show. Picture: AMBER BRADLEY Archant

After a heavy downpour cut short last year's Open Show, it was with fingers tightly crossed that it wasn't repeated this year. The Open Show, the largest competitive event of Exe Equestrian Club's season, took place at Nutwell Court, courtesy of Nigel and Paula Lee.

Novice and experienced riders took part in show jumping, showing, working hunter classes and dressage. The winners of all classes went forward to a championship, the winners being: Ellouise Board (Eponas Puzzle) Champion Working Hunter; Ruby Lawrence (Salbrook Darius) Champion Show Pony; Georgia Lea (The Cobmander) Champion Show Horse; and Champion of Champions went to Georgia Lea and The Cobmander.

The rider with the highest dressage score was Tamsin O'Connor with her horse Galway View.

The club would like to thank everyone who entered, making the show a success, all going home tired but smiling.

Success of shows such as this is with the support of sponsors St. David's Equine Veterinary Practice, Corner House Veterinary Surgery, Leeson's of Honiton and Devon Rosettes, plus all the volunteers who helped before and on the day.

The club will be returning to Nutwell on August 18 with a new event, Mixed Disciplines, involving jumping and dressage, plus showing classes, not forgetting the Fun Dog Show.

Come as a competitor or spectator; all are very welcome.

For further details: www.exe-equestrian.co.uk

Show results

Category winners

Ring 1 Show Jumping.

Class l, Restricted Novice 2'0, Scarlett Badley, Storm; Class 2, 2'0-2'3", Scarlett Badley, Storm; Class 3, 2'3-2'6, Teagan Browne, Honesty; Class 4 - 2'6 - 2'9, Emily Snowshall - Whizz.

Ring 3 Working Hunter.

Class 7, Ridden Hunter over 14.2 hh, Chloe Wyllie, Bobby Dazzler; Class 8, Ridden Hunter Pony 14.2hh & under, Tanita Retter, Shade; Class 9, Working Hunter over 14.2hh, Joanna Lee, Royal Promise; Class 12, Working Hunter - In Hand, Ellouise Board, Eponas Puzzle; Class 13, Green Hunter, Alex Walker, Biscuit.

Ring 4 - Showing.

Class 15, Best Turned Out, Jasmine Cordy, Biscuit; Class 16, Best Lead Rein, Ruby Lawrence, Salbrook Darius; Class 17, Best First Pony, Jessica Younger, Oliver; Class 18, Best Combination, Georgia Lea, The Cobmander; Class 19, Best Family Pony, Dolce Zulhayir & Georgia Lea, Vsh Don Diego; Class 20, Best Condition 14.2hh or under, Katrina Prew, Lion; Class 20, Best Condition over 14.2 hh, Ellouise Board, Eponas Puzzle; Class 21, Best Conformation In hand, Ellouise Board, Eponas Puzzle; Class 22, Best Mountain & Moorland Type Ridden, Ruby Lawrence, Salbrook Darius; Class 23, Best Any Coloured Pony/Horse In hand, Steve Pasek, Woody Courage; Ridden, Jenny Moore, Oakie Dokey; Class 24, Best Cob Type Ridden, Georgia Lea, The Cobmander. In Hand, Louise Blair, Gypsy.

Champion Working Hunter: Ellouise Board, Eponas Puzzle

Champion Show Pony: Ruby Lawrence, Salbrook Darius

Champion Show Horse: Georgia Lea, The Cobmander

Champion of Champions: Georgia Lee, The Cobmander

Dressage Results.

Intro C, Christine Bowyer, Mozart; Prelim 2, Tamsin O'Connor, Galway View; Dressage Sash winner, Tamsin O'Connor, Galway View.