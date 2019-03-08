Advanced search

Exe Equestrian members out in force for the club's first pleasure ride of the year

PUBLISHED: 10:57 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 17 May 2019

members of the Exe Equestrian Club taking part in the club's first event of the year. Picture EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB

members of the Exe Equestrian Club taking part in the club's first event of the year. Picture EXE EQUESTRIAN CLUB

'WOW' is the word to describe the exceptional turnout for the club's first pleasure ride of the year, writes Collette Ashby-Crane.

Seventy riders took part, covering a 10-mile route across Woodbury Common, encompassing heathland, woodland, country lanes and outstanding views.

This was a great boost for the club as attendance at recent rides have been relatively low due to inclement weather or very hot conditions, and was well worth the effort put in by committee and volunteers.

We sincerely thank Leonard Coombes for sponsoring the ride, and the Oak Barn Coffee Lounge for donating a lucky draw prize of a Devonshire cream tea for two.

A Halloween ride is planned for October, this time encouraging riders to dress themselves and their horses in Halloween costumes, always great fun.

Hopefully, the support will continue with the next event a showing show being held at Nutwell Court on Sunday, May 26, giving everyone an opportunity to take part in various showing classes, followed by fun and games with a gymkhana.

This event is followed by the novice horse/pony show, again at Nuwell, on June 23, which includes new classes for Thelwell type ponies and the ever popular family fun dog show.

Come and join us, to take part or just as a spectator, all very welcome.

For further information, please go to our web site www.exe-equestrian.co.uk

