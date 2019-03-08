Exe Equestrian Club Mixed Discipline Show double for Josh Down

Action from the recent Exe Equestrian Show held at Nutwell Court. Picture: EEC Archant

Exe Equestrian Club staged what, for the club, was a new event when they held a 'Mixed Discipline' meeting.

The younger element of the popular club well and truly entered into the spirit of the club thoroughly enjoying themselves at this new event, taking part in show jumping classes aimed especially at them.

The class heights ranged from 1'0 to 2'3 giving all a chance to try competitive jumping, perhaps for the first time.

Jumping for more experienced riders was also available as was the ever-popular showing classes together with dressage.

Following the staging of this new event, the club received many positive comments.

The final competitive event of the season is another fun horse and dog show being held at Nutwell Court on Sunday, September 15. At this show there will be a wide range of classes.

This is to be a show for all the family, whether as a rider or spectator.

Exe Equestrian Club are, as ever, so grateful to their 'wonderful' band of sponsors; St David's Equine Practise, Nigel and Paula Lee (who allow the club to use the superb venue that is Nutwell Court), Kings Leisure & Garden Centre and of course all the volunteers, judges and competitors, all of, without whom, the club could not run such successful events.

For further information on all things Exe Equestrian Club visit www.exe-equestrian.co.uk or call 07971 260269.

New members are always welcomed by the club.

Results from the Exe Equestrian Club August Mixed Discipline Show

Ring One

Class 1 Restricted Novice 1'0 - short course

Joint 1st: Josh Down - Alice and Josh Down - Biskit; 3, Arabells Tyas - Mr Darcy

Class 2 Restricted Novice 1'0 - riders 16 years and over

1, Josh Down - Alice; 2, Zoe Tuckett - Chris; 3, Lydia Jackson - King

Class 3 Restricted Novice 1'6

1, Georgia Down - Biskit; 2, Lydia Jackson - King; 3, Sophie Emmott - Joules; 4, Josh Down - Alice

Class 4 Restricted Novice 1'9

1, Ellie Jackson - Millcroft Chilli; 2, Sophie Emmott - Joules; 3, Felicity Parkhouse-Wadeson - Spicery Red Admiral; 4, Felicity Parkhouse-Wadeson - Nattadon Gary; 5, Lauren McNally - Lorcan; 6, Georgia Down - Biskit

Class 5 Restricted Novice 2'0

1, Felicity Parkhouse-Wadeson - Spicery Red Admiral; 2, Felicity Parkhouse-Wadeson - Nattadon Gary; 3, Lauren McNally - Lorcan; 4, Georgia Down - Biskit

Ring Two

Class 7 2'0 to 2'3

1, Alice Harrington - Toddy; 2, Sally Gibson - Killaughey Hazel

Class 8 2'3 to 2'6

1, Sally Gibson - Killaughey Hazel; 2, Molly Clist - Stellarello; 3, Alice Harrington - Toddy; 4, Anya Keays-Smith - Jac

Class 9 2'9 to 3'0

1, Molly Clist - Stellarello; 2= Anya Keays-Smith - Jac and Carissa Ford - Lokota; 4, , Sally Gibson - Killaughey Hazel

Class 10 2'9 to 3'0

1, Fern Bennett - Star; 2, Anya Keays-Smith - Jac; Claarissa Ford - Lokota

Class 11 3'0 to 3'3

1, Fern Bennett - Star

Class 12 3'3' to 3'6

1, Fern Bennett - Star

Ring Five Showing

Class 13 Best Turned Out

1, Ruby England - Rufus; 2, Chantelle Black - Prince; 3, Ellie Wallace - Dylansa Casi Dou