Exe Equestrian Club continues to go from strength to strength

All the Exe Equestrian Club committee members breathed a huge sigh of relief when, after what had seemed like day after day and even, week after week, of rain abated for the annual Halloween Pleasure Ride.

The weather was in fact, most fitting and certainly autumnal and allowed all those taking part to really enjoy the 10-mile scenic route across Woodbury Common.

Over 70 riders from Devon, Somerset and Dorset took part and many entered into the spirit of Halloween by dressing themselves and their horses as ghosts ands skeletons!

All thoroughly enjoyed the ride and, upon their return home, were greeted with refreshments.

The event was sponsored by British Horse boxes and the Oak Barn Coffee Lounge gave a free cream tea voucher.

The event was preceded by the club's annual general meeting at which chairperson Ms Collette Ashby-Crane welcomed members and guests and was pleased to be able to report that the past year had been a good one for the club.

That was also the positive take from club treasurer Mrs Joan Lee who reported that the club was in a healthy financial position heading into 2020.

Following the usual business the awards were presented with regard to the points that members had gained during the course of the season.

The junior winner was Ruby England and the minor places went to Arabella Tyas, William Charlton, Teagan Browne, Chloe Jones and Izzy Shipton-Weeks.

The senior award was won by Rebecca Wheeler with the minor places going to Christine Bowyer, Rachel deBradney, Melissa Gould, Helen Vining, Jane England and Emily Snowshall.

The club chairperson then spoke about next year's plans, adding that if any members had suggestions then she would be delighted to hear them.

She went on to extend sincere and very grateful thanks to the various sponsors of the cub event shield throughout the year; St David's Equine, who cover the cost throughout the season, Leonard Coombe, Corner House Vet Surgery, Devon Rosettes, East Budleigh Garage, King's Garden and Leisure, Graham Sykes Insurance, Milmo's & Leeson's of Honiton, Mole Valley Farmers, The Oak Barn Lodge, Jo Pullyblank, Taste of Sidmouth, Anne and Allan Davidson and Wychanger Barton for providing vouchers and prizes, not forgetting all those who advertise in the members booklet.

Last, but not least, she offered a huge thank you to Nigel and Paula Lee, who allow the club to use the idyllic venue that is Nutwell Court, for all their on-going wonderful support.

The club's annual quiz is being held at the Malsters Inn, Woodbury on Monday, November 11 starting at 7.30pm and the quiz will include general and equine questions.

For more information on all things Exe Equestrian Club visit their website at www.exe-equestrian.co.uk