Exe Equestrian Club brings curtain down on another season with super show at Nutwell Court

PUBLISHED: 09:47 28 September 2019

A happy fun day in the sun at Nutwell Court brought the club's competitive events to a climax, writes Collette Ashby-Crane.

Devon MilkDevon Milk

This event allows inexperienced riders of all ages to take part whilst having fun and learning from the judges, who are always willing to encourage and advise.

The fancy dress class proved popular and spectators were treated to appearances from characters from Toy Story, Jessie, Buzz and Woody.

They were followed by Alice in Wonderland, and a dairy farmer and cow supporting the British dairy farmers. Completing the parade were two ballerinas, sisters Sennen and Roux Carroll, with Boswell, their Shetland pony resplendent in his tutu! The judges were spoilt for choice and knowing the work that goes into this class, awarded them all a very well-deserved first place.

At every event the dog show goes well, with dogs of every breed, shape and size going home with doggy treats.

This show was sponsored by our main sponsors St David's Equine Practice with East Budleigh Garage sponsoring the dog show. Without our loyal sponsors, helpers, and Nigel and Paula Lee these events could not take place, so a very big and sincere thank you. The 2019 season has gone well and plans for 2020 are already being discussed.

However, we haven't closed up shop just yet. Our AGM is on Wednesday, October 9, at Lympstone Village Hall, and a Halloween Pleasure Ride (there is a prize for the best Halloween costume) is planned for Sunday, October 20.

For further information, please go to www.exe-equestrian.co.uk or tel. 07971 260 269.

