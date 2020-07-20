East Devon to host first of the post lockdown point-to-point meetings

Point to point generic picture Archant

The Point to Point Authority (PPA) have published a proposed fixture list for the 2020/21 season.

The fixtures do still require approval from the BHA.

The first meeting since last season was, like the entire sporting calendar, brought on a premature end by the onset of the Cornonavirus pandemic is going to be the East Devon Hunt meeting being held at Bishops Court on Saturday, October 24.

Other ‘early meetings’ are those at Maisemore (October 25), Kimble (November 1), Chaddesley Corbett (November 8) and Dunsmore (November 15).

For those point-to-point followers who like to put future dates into diaries then then there are two for next April to take note of. The Silverton meeting is being held at Dunsmore on April 11, 2021 and a fortnight later, on April 25, Stafford Cross is the venue for the Axe Vale meeting.