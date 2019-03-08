Exe Equestrian Club novice fun horse and dog show success

The first novice fun horse and dog show of the season, kindly sponsored by St. David's Equine Practice, Graham Sykes Insurance and Kenniford Farm, took place at Nutwell Court.

Thankfully the gusty wind kept the rain away until early afternoon allowing many of the classes to be completed. This show is designed particularly for young or inexperienced riders to take part, perhaps for the first time, in competitive events. Encouragement and advice are on hand but the main theme is for riders to have fun.

Thankfully the gusty wind kept the rain away until early afternoon allowing many of the classes to be completed. This show is designed particularly for young or inexperienced riders to take part, perhaps for the first time, in competitive events. Encouragement and advice are on hand but the main theme is for riders to have fun.

Fancy dress is certainly a fun class and the honours were taken by Olivia Cumins and her Shetland pony Mini, both resplendent in cowboy gear coming as Woody from Toy Story. Thelwell classes brought more smiles to faces as they were judged for the hairiest coat, shortest legs and finally, which one the judge would like to take home - a difficult decision!

As usual the dog show was very popular with dogs of all shapes and sizes taking part, most going home with a rosette and treats. Many thanks to Milmo's, sponsors of the dog show and supporter of the club.

The season continues at Nutwell on July 21st with an Open Show. As the biggest event of the club's season, this event combines show jumping, showing, working hunter classes and dressage. Winners of all classes will go forward to be judge for the Champion winner's sash with entry to the overall Supreme Championship. Dogs are not forgotten; once again there are classes for them! For further information, please go to www.exe equestrian.co.uk or telephone 07971 260269.

Last but not least, a sincere thank you to Nigel and Paula Lee for the use of Nutwell, the above named sponsors and all who helped in anyway. Without this support, events could not take place.

Category Winners

Show Jumping

Restricted Novice 1'0", Chloe Jones (Smoky Joe); Restricted Novice 1'0", Teagan Brown (Honesty); Restricted Novice 1'6", Teagan Browne (Honesty); Restricted Novice 1'9", Teagan Browne (Honesty); Restricted Novice 2'0", Beth Forde (Hardy).

Showing - Riders 12 & under

Best Turned Out, Arabella Tyas (Mr Darcy); Best Lead Rein, Cherri Bowman (Billy); Best Combination Ridden, Chloe Jones (Smoky Joe); Best Show Pony, Poppy Hammett (Banana); Best Young Rider, Arabella Tyas (Mr Darcy); In-hand, Cherri Bowman (Billy); Best Young Rider 10-12yrs, Scarlett Badley (Romeo); Best First Pony, Scarlett Badley (Romeo); Best Young Handler Under 10 yrs, Harlow Wilson (Cayberry Trawlerman); Best Young Handler 10-12yrs, Scarlett Badley (Romeo); Best Condition, Harlow Wilson (Cayberry Trawlerman); Best Any Coloured, Amelia Stringer-Owen (Max); Best Mountain & Moorland, Ridden, Izzy Shipton-Weeks (Cloudy); Best Mountain & Moorland, In-hand, Harlow Wilson (Cayberry Trawlerman); Best Veteran Pony- Ridden Arabella Tyas (Mr Darcy).

Showing - Rider any age

Best Turned Out, Rachel de Bradeny (Kilaughey Hazel); Best Combination - Ridden, Elissa Franks (Skylar); Best Young Rider - 16yrs or under, Courtney Squance (Freya); Best Rider - any age, Helen Vining (Darcy); Best Any Coloured - in-hand/ridden, Jasmin Cordy (Biscuit); Best Mountain or Moorland - in-hand/ridden, Rebecca Wheeler (Tuckleberry Darwin); Best Condition Horse - in-hand/ridden, Alex Walker (Danny); Best Conformation - in-hand/ridden, Rebecca Wheeler (Tuckleberry Darwin); Best Hunter Type, Courtney Squance (Freya); Best Family Horse, Jenny & Sophie Goodall (Barley); Best Veteran, Becky Sheriff (Kate); Best Any breed, Tanita Retto (Shade).

Fancy Dress

Winner - Olivia Cumins on her pony Mini - alias Woody.

Thelwell Classes

Hairiest pony, William Charlton (Bertie Boo); Prettiest Mare, Olivia Cumins (Mini); Most Handsome Gelding, William Charlton (Bertie Boo); Pony with the best tail, Wednesday Murphy (Bella); Pony with the shortest legs, William Charlton (Bertie Boo); Pony with the largest ears, Rebecca Wheeler (Tuckleberry Darwin); Best pony trick, William Charlton (Bertie Boo); Pony judge would most like to take home, William Charlton (Bertie Boo).