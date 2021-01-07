News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Talent development with England Hockey

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM January 7, 2021   
Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH H

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. - Credit: PA

The aspiration at England Hockey over the next few years is to work more closely with the hockey community and to bring to reality a shared vision for high quality talent identification and development. 
In August 2020, England Hockey published an update on some of the exciting changes planned for talent development in England; described by Performance Director Ed Barney as 'potentially some of the most significant changes to our pathway in a decade, if not a lifetime.' 
England Hockey have been asking ourselves what is right for the sport in the long run, and are grateful to everyone who shared their views on this topic in the Talent Survey. 
The plan is to engender change in genuine partnership and create shared ambitions, which will see a sport that is exciting and accessible for all, a sport that is inclusive and diverse, with a talent pipeline that everyone is proud of. 


