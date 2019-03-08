Advanced search

Edge Cup taking place in Exmouth this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:34 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 21 May 2019

The poster advertising the 2019 Edge Cup meeting. Picture EDGE WATERSPORTS

Archant

This coming weekend (May 25 and 26) sees the staging of the Edge race Cup which is also running as the second stage of the 2019 British KiteRacing circuit.

The event is being supported by Grenadier Estates.

The actual kite racing is, of course the main event, but is only only part of a packed weekend of activities'. The kite racing will take place off Exmouth seafront on both Saturday and Sunday.

With kite racing being included in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the level of racing will be high with three of the top men in the world competing along with an ever increasing woman's fleet.

The athletes will be racing on Hydrofoils and travelling at speeds in Excess of 40 knots as they blast across Lyme Bay.

Local sponsor, Chunks of Devon will be providing all competitors with warm pasties during the day and there will be a chance to get advice, talk about the sport and also try out equipment.

The site of the new watersports centre is where the action will take place and the hope is that when the centre is built, the venue will host a much bigger event in the lead up to the Olympic Games.

