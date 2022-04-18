News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Easter weekend local football results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:25 PM April 18, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Friday & Saturday 
Southern League Premier 
Walton Casuals 3 Tiverton Town 2 

Southern League Division One South 
Sholing 2 Willand Rovers 1 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Bridport 1 Exmouth Town 4 

South-West Peninsula League 
Plymouth Marjon 7 Crediton United 0 
Bovey Tracey 1 Newton Abbot Spurs 2 
Elmore 1 Cullompton Rangers 0 
Holsworthy 1 Okehampton Argyle 2 
Ivybridge Town 2 Dartmouth 1 
Ottery St Mary 0 Axminster Town 7 
Sidmouth Town 3 Honiton Town 1 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0 Brixham 4 
Torpoint Athletic 5 Elburton Villa 1 
Torrington 2 Torridgeside 0 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E 
Newtown 2 North Molton Sports Club 1 

Joma Devon & Exeter League  
Premier 
Dawlish United 1 Beer Albion 6 
Elmore 2nds 1 Lapford 1 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 0 Lyme Regis 2 
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nd 0 Axminster Town 2nds 0 

Division 1 
Crediton United 2nd 3 East Budleigh 1 
Halwill 1 Upottery 3 
Lympstone 2 Alphington 2nds 3 
Sandford 2 Hatherleigh Town 2 
Wellington Reserves 8 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1 

Division 2 
Beer Albion 2nds 3 Newton St Cyres 1 
Chagford 0 Tipton St John 6 
Teignmouth 2nd 9 Otterton 0 

Division 3 
Central 0 Westexe Park Rangers 2 
Honiton Town 2nds 2 Seaton Town 3 
Lyme Regis Reserves 3 Heavitree United 1 

Division 4 
Bravehearts 1 Culm United 2 
Broadclyst 4 East Budleigh 2nds 1 
Colyton 2nds 2 South Zeal United 7 
Millwey Rise 0 Witheridge 0 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0 Bampton 1 

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth man denies assaulting and harassing woman
  2. 2 Property of the Week: Coastlands, Sidmouth
  3. 3 Exmouth care home listed in luxury top 100
  1. 4 Garden centre donates tree to replace vandalised sapling
  2. 5 Devon's Jurassic Coast ranked as UK's number one road trip
  3. 6 Exmouth history: the Rolle family
  4. 7 Croquet club quiz night raises 'unbelievable' amount for Ukraine
  5. 8 Make the most of eco-friendly initiatives on our seafront
  6. 9 Exmouth Town promotion push continues with thumping victory
  7. 10 One size fits all on energy prices won't help

Division 5 
Elmore 3rds 1 Awliscombe 4 
Upottery 2nds 1 Cranbrook United 6 

Division 6 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 3 Bickleigh 1 
Falcons FC 1 Central 2nds 1 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 0 Uplyme 10 
Seaton Town 2nds 3 Sandford 2nds 2 

Division 8 
City Raiders 6 The Heart of Oak 2 
 
League Cup 
Beacon Knights 3 Whipton & Pinhoe 7 
Priory 4 North Tawton 2nds 1 

Easter Monday 
Southern League Premier 
Tiverton Town 0 Taunton Town 1 

Southern League Division One South 
Willand Rovers 1 Bideford 2 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Exmouth Town 9 Millbrook 0 

South-West Peninsula League 
Holsworthy 5 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1 
Axminster Town 8 Plymouth Marjon 0 
Brixham 5 Torridgeside 1 
Elmore 2 Dartmouth 5 
Honiton Town 2 Elburton Villa 1 
Ivybridge Town 4 Bovey Tracey 0 
Okehampton Argyle 1 Crediton United 0 
Torpoint Athletic 5 Torrington 2 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E 
Alphington 3 Braunton 1 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Marc Griffin Barnstaple burglar DCP

Burglar searched DEAD BODIES for jewellery during raids

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Cost of Living

Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dave Rowe of Exmouth Town

Non-League Football

Another twist in Exmouth Town's thrilling promotion race

John Dibsdall

Logo Icon
Joyce Hann with her birthday cake and her card from the Queen

100th birthday celebration at Exmouth care home

Philippa Davies

person