Easter weekend local football results
- Credit: Submitted
Friday & Saturday
Southern League Premier
Walton Casuals 3 Tiverton Town 2
Southern League Division One South
Sholing 2 Willand Rovers 1
Toolstation Western Premier
Bridport 1 Exmouth Town 4
South-West Peninsula League
Plymouth Marjon 7 Crediton United 0
Bovey Tracey 1 Newton Abbot Spurs 2
Elmore 1 Cullompton Rangers 0
Holsworthy 1 Okehampton Argyle 2
Ivybridge Town 2 Dartmouth 1
Ottery St Mary 0 Axminster Town 7
Sidmouth Town 3 Honiton Town 1
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0 Brixham 4
Torpoint Athletic 5 Elburton Villa 1
Torrington 2 Torridgeside 0
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E
Newtown 2 North Molton Sports Club 1
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Dawlish United 1 Beer Albion 6
Elmore 2nds 1 Lapford 1
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 0 Lyme Regis 2
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nd 0 Axminster Town 2nds 0
Division 1
Crediton United 2nd 3 East Budleigh 1
Halwill 1 Upottery 3
Lympstone 2 Alphington 2nds 3
Sandford 2 Hatherleigh Town 2
Wellington Reserves 8 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1
Division 2
Beer Albion 2nds 3 Newton St Cyres 1
Chagford 0 Tipton St John 6
Teignmouth 2nd 9 Otterton 0
Division 3
Central 0 Westexe Park Rangers 2
Honiton Town 2nds 2 Seaton Town 3
Lyme Regis Reserves 3 Heavitree United 1
Division 4
Bravehearts 1 Culm United 2
Broadclyst 4 East Budleigh 2nds 1
Colyton 2nds 2 South Zeal United 7
Millwey Rise 0 Witheridge 0
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0 Bampton 1
Most Read
- 1 Exmouth man denies assaulting and harassing woman
- 2 Property of the Week: Coastlands, Sidmouth
- 3 Exmouth care home listed in luxury top 100
- 4 Garden centre donates tree to replace vandalised sapling
- 5 Devon's Jurassic Coast ranked as UK's number one road trip
- 6 Exmouth history: the Rolle family
- 7 Croquet club quiz night raises 'unbelievable' amount for Ukraine
- 8 Make the most of eco-friendly initiatives on our seafront
- 9 Exmouth Town promotion push continues with thumping victory
- 10 One size fits all on energy prices won't help
Division 5
Elmore 3rds 1 Awliscombe 4
Upottery 2nds 1 Cranbrook United 6
Division 6
Devon Yeoman 2nds 3 Bickleigh 1
Falcons FC 1 Central 2nds 1
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 0 Uplyme 10
Seaton Town 2nds 3 Sandford 2nds 2
Division 8
City Raiders 6 The Heart of Oak 2
League Cup
Beacon Knights 3 Whipton & Pinhoe 7
Priory 4 North Tawton 2nds 1
Easter Monday
Southern League Premier
Tiverton Town 0 Taunton Town 1
Southern League Division One South
Willand Rovers 1 Bideford 2
Toolstation Western Premier
Exmouth Town 9 Millbrook 0
South-West Peninsula League
Holsworthy 5 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1
Axminster Town 8 Plymouth Marjon 0
Brixham 5 Torridgeside 1
Elmore 2 Dartmouth 5
Honiton Town 2 Elburton Villa 1
Ivybridge Town 4 Bovey Tracey 0
Okehampton Argyle 1 Crediton United 0
Torpoint Athletic 5 Torrington 2
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League N&E
Alphington 3 Braunton 1