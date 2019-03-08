Advanced search

East Devon well placed to retain Exe League title

PUBLISHED: 09:22 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 24 July 2019

East Devon Golf Club had an excellent result when they played their latest match in the Exe League, writes ray Dawson.

The format for this competition is three pairs from each club playing foursomes and three pairs playing better-ball. The six Stableford scores are then added together to determine the places on the day and league points accumulate over the four matches throughout the season.

The match, at Exeter Golf & Country Club, was contested in what were difficult scoring conditions. However, Paul Sear and Guy Peters had the top foursomes score with 34.

When the foursomes were completed, East Devon trailed both Tiverton and hosts Exeter, but overtook them thanks to three excellent better-ball scores, the best from David Fish and Jason Browring with 41 to give East Devon victory on the day.

Stableford Scores: 1, East Devon 206; 2, Tiverton 200; 3, Exeter 197; 4, Woodbury Park 194.

The table standings after three rounds reads:

1, East Devon 26; 2, Tiverton 23; 3, Exeter 22; 4, Woodbury Park 13.

It all means that East Devon are now well placed to retain the trophy in the final round of the season which is being played at Woodbury Park on Sunday, September 9.

