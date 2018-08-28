Advanced search

East Devon welcome in new captains for 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:50 09 January 2019

East Devon Golf Club's new lady captain, Ali Miller. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

The 2019 captains of East Devon took their inaugural drives at the club on New Year’s Day, writes Paul Willoughby.

The 2019 East Devon Golf Club men's captain Robin Grenyer. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUBThe 2019 East Devon Golf Club men's captain Robin Grenyer. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

The new club captain is Robin Grenyer and the new ladies’ captain is Ali Miller.

The East Devon seniors will be represented by Charlie Kerslake and the Juniors by Zacary Calland.

The Town club captain for 2019 is Paul Bryon.

