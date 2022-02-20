News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Weekend Football Results and Fixtures

Tim Herbert

Published: 11:55 AM February 20, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

East Devon Weekend Football Results

Toolstation Western Premier 
Exmouth Town 1-0 Wellington 

South-West Peninsula League 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1-2 Torrington 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Alphington 9-0 Exmouth Town 2nds 
Newtown 8-2 Clyst Valley 
Topsham Town 2-2 Exwick Villa 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Kentisbeare 2-0 Dawlish United 

Division 1 
Lympstone 1-2 Sandford 

Division 2 
Beer Albion 2nds 3-2 Alphington 3rds 
Winkleigh 6-2 Otterton 

Division 3 
Devon Yeoman 6-1 Exeter United 

Division 5 
Cranbrook United 2-0 Cheriton Fitzpaine 
Dawlish United 2nds 0-1 University 6ths 

Division 6 
St Thomas SC 3-0 University 7ths 

Division 9 
Exmouth Rovers 1-3 Ex Dons 

Geary Cup 
Feniton Development 2-1 South Zeal United 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe 4-5 aet Hatherleigh Town 
 

East Devon Weekend Football Fixtures 

South-West Peninsula League  
Dartmouth v Brixham 
Holsworthy v Elmore 
Ottery St Mary v Torrington 
Sidmouth Town v Newton Abbot Spurs 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police v Axminster Town 
Torpoint Athletic v Plymouth Marjon 
Torridgeside v Elburton Villa 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Exmouth Town 2nds v Liverton United 
Feniton v North Molton Sports Club 
University of Exeter v Topsham Town 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Axminster Town 2nds v Colyton 
Dawlish United v Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Elmore 2nds v University 2nds 
Lapford v Sidmouth Town 2nds 
Lyme Regis v Okehampton Argyle 2nds 
Throverton v Beer Albion 

Division 1 
East Budleigh v Alphington 2nds 
Hatherleigh Town v Newtown 2nds 
Sandford v Lympstone 
Topsham Town 2nds v Bow AAC 
University 3rds v Wellington Res. 
Upottery v Halwill  

Division 2 
Alphington 3rds v Winkleigh 
Dunkeswell Rovers v Clyst Valley 2nds 
Exmouth Spartans v Tedburn St Mary 
Newton St Cyres v Otterton 
Teignmouth 2nds v University 4ths 
Tipton St John v Beer Albion 2nds 

Division 3 
Devon Yeoman v Feniton 2nds 
Exeter United v St Martins 
Hemyock v Heavitree United 
Honiton Town 2nds v Westexe Park Rangers 
Seaton Town v Central 
University 5ths v Lyme Regis Res. 

Division 4 
Bravehearts v Bampton  
Broadclyst v South Zeal United 
Clyton 2nds v Millwey Rise 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds v East Budleigh 2nds 
Farway United v Culm United 
Witheridge v Cranbrook 

Division 5 
AFC Exe v Amory Green Rovers 
Awliscombe v Upottery 2nds 
Cheriton Fitzpaine v Dawlish United 2nds 

Division 6 
Falcons v Uplyme 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds v St Thomas SC 
University 7ths v Devon Yeoman 2nds 

Division 7 
Priory v Morchard Bishop 

Division 8 
Bow AAC 2nds v University 8ths 
City Raiders v North Tawton 
Millwey Rise 2nds v Newton St Cyres 2nds 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds v Tedburn St Mary 2nds 

Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nds v Hatherleigh Town 2nds 
Starcross Dons 2nds v Feniton Dev. 
Whipton & Pinhoe Res. V South Zeal United 2nds 

