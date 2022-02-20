East Devon Weekend Football Results and Fixtures
- Credit: Submitted
East Devon Weekend Football Results
Toolstation Western Premier
Exmouth Town 1-0 Wellington
South-West Peninsula League
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1-2 Torrington
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Alphington 9-0 Exmouth Town 2nds
Newtown 8-2 Clyst Valley
Topsham Town 2-2 Exwick Villa
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Kentisbeare 2-0 Dawlish United
Division 1
Lympstone 1-2 Sandford
Division 2
Beer Albion 2nds 3-2 Alphington 3rds
Winkleigh 6-2 Otterton
Division 3
Devon Yeoman 6-1 Exeter United
Division 5
Cranbrook United 2-0 Cheriton Fitzpaine
Dawlish United 2nds 0-1 University 6ths
Division 6
St Thomas SC 3-0 University 7ths
Division 9
Exmouth Rovers 1-3 Ex Dons
Geary Cup
Feniton Development 2-1 South Zeal United 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe 4-5 aet Hatherleigh Town
East Devon Weekend Football Fixtures
South-West Peninsula League
Dartmouth v Brixham
Holsworthy v Elmore
Ottery St Mary v Torrington
Sidmouth Town v Newton Abbot Spurs
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police v Axminster Town
Torpoint Athletic v Plymouth Marjon
Torridgeside v Elburton Villa
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Exmouth Town 2nds v Liverton United
Feniton v North Molton Sports Club
University of Exeter v Topsham Town
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Axminster Town 2nds v Colyton
Dawlish United v Ottery St Mary 2nds
Elmore 2nds v University 2nds
Lapford v Sidmouth Town 2nds
Lyme Regis v Okehampton Argyle 2nds
Throverton v Beer Albion
Division 1
East Budleigh v Alphington 2nds
Hatherleigh Town v Newtown 2nds
Sandford v Lympstone
Topsham Town 2nds v Bow AAC
University 3rds v Wellington Res.
Upottery v Halwill
Division 2
Alphington 3rds v Winkleigh
Dunkeswell Rovers v Clyst Valley 2nds
Exmouth Spartans v Tedburn St Mary
Newton St Cyres v Otterton
Teignmouth 2nds v University 4ths
Tipton St John v Beer Albion 2nds
Division 3
Devon Yeoman v Feniton 2nds
Exeter United v St Martins
Hemyock v Heavitree United
Honiton Town 2nds v Westexe Park Rangers
Seaton Town v Central
University 5ths v Lyme Regis Res.
Division 4
Bravehearts v Bampton
Broadclyst v South Zeal United
Clyton 2nds v Millwey Rise
Cullompton Rangers 2nds v East Budleigh 2nds
Farway United v Culm United
Witheridge v Cranbrook
Division 5
AFC Exe v Amory Green Rovers
Awliscombe v Upottery 2nds
Cheriton Fitzpaine v Dawlish United 2nds
Division 6
Falcons v Uplyme
Okehampton Argyle 3rds v St Thomas SC
University 7ths v Devon Yeoman 2nds
Division 7
Priory v Morchard Bishop
Division 8
Bow AAC 2nds v University 8ths
City Raiders v North Tawton
Millwey Rise 2nds v Newton St Cyres 2nds
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds v Tedburn St Mary 2nds
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nds v Hatherleigh Town 2nds
Starcross Dons 2nds v Feniton Dev.
Whipton & Pinhoe Res. V South Zeal United 2nds