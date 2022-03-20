East Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Southern League Premier
Tiverton Town 2 Harrow Borough 1
Southern League Division One South
Bideford AFC 2 Slimbridge 0
Plymouth Parkway 1 Winchester City 0
Willand Rovers 1 Barnstaple Town 1
Toolstation Western League Premier
Exmouth Town 2 Street 2
Ilfracombe Town 1 Ashton & Backwell United 0
South-West Peninsula League
Dartmouth 1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0
Elburton Villa 2 Brixham 0
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Axminster Town 1
Okehampton Argyle 2 Bovey Tracey 0
Torridgeside 0 Elmore 2
Torrington 0 Sidmouth Town 2
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Alphington 0 North Molton Sports Club 2
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Elmore 2nds 1 Dawlish United 2
Ottery St Mary 2nds 4 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0 Beer Albion 1
University of Exeter 2nds 2 Throverton 2
Division 1
Lympstone 1 Hatherleigh Town 0
Sandford 2 University of Exeter 3rds 1
Topsham Town 2nds 10 Halwill 0
Wellington Reserves 1 East Budleigh 0
Division 2
Alphington 3rds 5 Chagford 1
Otterton 1 Newton St Cyres 1
Teignmouth 2nds 2 Exmouth Spartans 1
University of Exeter 4ths 0 Tipton St John 6
Division 3
Devon Yeoman 1 Seaton Town 2
Exeter United 7 University of Exeter 5ths 1
Feniton 2nds 2 Central 1
St Martins 4 Honiton Town 2nds 1
Division 4
Broadclyst 0 Bampton 2
East Budleigh 2nds 5 Witheridge 1
Farway United 3 Bravehearts 1
Millwey Rise 0 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 6
Sidmouth Town 3rds 3 Colyton 2nds 3
South Zeal United 4 Culm United 1
Division 5
Amory Green Rovers 0 Elmore 3rds 0
Dawlish United 2nds 3 AFC Exe 1
University of Exeter 6ths 8 Upottery 2nds
Division 6
Bickleigh 1 University of Exeter 7ths 2
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 4 Kenn Valley United 4
Uplyme 4 St Thomas Social Club 3
Division 7
Starcross Dons 7 Bradninch 3
Throverton 2nds 1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 0
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 2 North Tawton 2nds 2
Exeter Panthers 5 Millwey Rise 2nds 0
University of Exeter 8ths 0 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 6
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 5 Whipton & Pinhoe 0
Division 9
Hemyock 2nds 4 Feniton Development 2
Bill Slee Cup
Hemyock 0 Awliscombe 3