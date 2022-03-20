News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

East Devon Weekend Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:36 AM March 20, 2022
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Southern League Premier 
Tiverton Town 2 Harrow Borough 1 

Southern League Division One South 
Bideford AFC 2 Slimbridge 0 
Plymouth Parkway 1 Winchester City 0 
Willand Rovers 1 Barnstaple Town 1 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Exmouth Town 2 Street 2 
Ilfracombe Town 1 Ashton & Backwell United 0 

South-West Peninsula League 
Dartmouth 1 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 0 
Elburton Villa 2 Brixham 0 
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Axminster Town 1 
Okehampton Argyle 2 Bovey Tracey 0 
Torridgeside 0 Elmore 2 
Torrington 0 Sidmouth Town 2 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League  
Alphington 0 North Molton Sports Club 2 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Elmore 2nds 1 Dawlish United 2 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 4 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0 Beer Albion 1 
University of Exeter 2nds 2 Throverton 2 

Division 1 
Lympstone 1 Hatherleigh Town 0 
Sandford 2 University of Exeter 3rds 1 
Topsham Town 2nds 10 Halwill 0 
Wellington Reserves 1 East Budleigh 0 

Division 2 
Alphington 3rds 5 Chagford 1 
Otterton 1 Newton St Cyres 1 
Teignmouth 2nds 2 Exmouth Spartans 1 
University of Exeter 4ths 0 Tipton St John 6 

Most Read

  1. 1 Snooker season complete after two years of delay
  2. 2 Housing is the challenge as renters and migrants alike need Parliament to act
  3. 3 Exmouth prepares to support Ukrainian refugees if they arrive in Devon
  1. 4 'Team Devon' will work together to support refugees
  2. 5 New scheme invites you to name a refugee to support
  3. 6 Exmouth man helps deliver aid to refugees on Ukraine border
  4. 7 Second Covid booster jabs to be offered in Devon
  5. 8 Grecians boss Matt Taylor enjoys a local talent show
  6. 9 Exmouth helps the Food Bank feed more people in need
  7. 10 East Budleigh plans blue plaque for 'unsung' historic resident

Division 3 
Devon Yeoman 1 Seaton Town 2 
Exeter United 7 University of Exeter 5ths 1 
Feniton 2nds 2 Central 1 
St Martins 4 Honiton Town 2nds 1 

Division 4 
Broadclyst 0 Bampton 2 
East Budleigh 2nds 5 Witheridge 1 
Farway United 3 Bravehearts 1 
Millwey Rise 0 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 6 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 3 Colyton 2nds 3 
South Zeal United 4 Culm United 1 

Division 5 
Amory Green Rovers 0 Elmore 3rds 0 
Dawlish United 2nds 3 AFC Exe 1 
University of Exeter 6ths 8 Upottery 2nds 

Division 6 
Bickleigh 1 University of Exeter 7ths 2 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 4 Kenn Valley United 4 
Uplyme 4 St Thomas Social Club 3 

Division 7 
Starcross Dons 7 Bradninch 3 
Throverton 2nds 1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 0 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 2 North Tawton 2nds 2 
Exeter Panthers 5 Millwey Rise 2nds 0 
University of Exeter 8ths 0 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 6 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 5 Whipton & Pinhoe 0 

Division 9 
Hemyock 2nds 4 Feniton Development 2 

Bill Slee Cup 
Hemyock 0 Awliscombe 3

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Redways brickworks, established in 1863

Exmouth history: Trades through the ages

Mike Menhenitt, local historian

Logo Icon
Traffic jam line of red London buses in a queue to cross Waterloo Bridge in London, England, United

Opinion

Sarah swaps the rolling hills of Devon for the 'big smoke'

Sarah Allen environmental campaigner

Author Picture Icon
Generic image of a person typing on a laptop with a mouse

Online groomer from Exmouth sent on sex offenders' course

Paul Jones

person
File photo showing coins and notes

How to claim the £150 council tax rebate

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon