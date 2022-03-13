News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:54 AM March 13, 2022
Updated: 9:01 AM March 13, 2022
Southern League Premier 
Tiverton Town 1-0 Poole Town 

Southern League Division One South 
Bristol Manor Farm 2-0 Willand Rovers 

South-West Peninsula League 
Axminster Town 1-1 Elburton Villa 
Brixham 2-0 Sidmouth Town 
Dartmouth 2-0 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Plymouth Marjon 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Holsworthy 
Torpoint Athletic 4-0 Torridgeside 
Torrington 0-1 Ivybridge Town 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Clyst Valley 0-6 Topsham Town 
University of Exeter 4-0 Feniton 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Kentisbeare 2-0 Colyton 
 
Division One 
Chard Town Reserves 7-0 Halwill 
Hatherleigh Town 9-1 Upottery 
Lympstone 0-2 East Budleigh 
University of Exeter 3rd 1-4 Crediton United 2nd 
Wellington Reserves 0-1 Sandford 

Division Two 
Beer Albion 2nd 1-0 Dunkeswell Rovers 

Division Three 
Seaton Town 1st 7-0 Exeter United 1st 
St Martins 1-0 Devon Yeoman 1st 

Division Four 
Cranbrook 5-2 Cullompton Rangers 2nd 
East Budleigh 2nd 2-2 Bampton 
Millwey Rise 1-1 South Zeal United 

Division Six 
Bickleigh 1-2 Uplyme 
Devon Yeoman 2nd 3-0 Sandford 2nd 
University of Exeter 7th 0-4 St Thomas Social Club 

Division Seven 
Otterton 2nd 6-2 Starcross Dons 

Division Nine 
Starcross Dons 2nd 0-7 City Raiders AFC 2nd 

Mini League Cup 2 
Feniton Development XI 1-2 Ex Dons 
North Tawton 0-4 Cheriton Fitzpaine 
South Zeal United 2nd 0-4 Hatherleigh Town 2nd 

East Devon Senior Cup 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1-3 Alphington 2nd 
Lapford 2-1 Lyme Regis 

Key Fixtures (Saturday unless stated) 
 
Southern League Premier 
Tiverton Town v Harrow Borough 

Southern League Division One South 
Bideford AFC v Plymouth Parkway (Tuesday 7.45pm) 
Bideford AFC v Slimbridge 
Willand Rovers v Barnstaple Town 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Exmouth Town v Street 

South-West Peninsula League 
Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town (Tuesday 7.30pm) 
Cullompton Rangers v Elmore (Wednesday 7.30pm) 
Crediton United v Ivybridge Town 
Honiton Town v Torpoint Athletic 
Newton Abbot Spurs v Axminster Town 
Okehampton Argyle v Bovey Tracey 
Plymouth Marjon v Ottery St Mary 
Torridgeside v Elmore 
Torrington v Sidmouth Town 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League  
Budleigh Salterton v North Molton Sports Club (Wednesday 7.30pm) 
Alphington v North Molton Sports Club 
Budleigh Salterton v Topsham Town (Cup) 
Plymouth Argyle Development v University of Exeter (Cup) 

