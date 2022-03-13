East Devon Weekend Football Results
Southern League Premier
Tiverton Town 1-0 Poole Town
Southern League Division One South
Bristol Manor Farm 2-0 Willand Rovers
South-West Peninsula League
Axminster Town 1-1 Elburton Villa
Brixham 2-0 Sidmouth Town
Dartmouth 2-0 Newton Abbot Spurs
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Plymouth Marjon
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Holsworthy
Torpoint Athletic 4-0 Torridgeside
Torrington 0-1 Ivybridge Town
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Clyst Valley 0-6 Topsham Town
University of Exeter 4-0 Feniton
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Kentisbeare 2-0 Colyton
Division One
Chard Town Reserves 7-0 Halwill
Hatherleigh Town 9-1 Upottery
Lympstone 0-2 East Budleigh
University of Exeter 3rd 1-4 Crediton United 2nd
Wellington Reserves 0-1 Sandford
Division Two
Beer Albion 2nd 1-0 Dunkeswell Rovers
Division Three
Seaton Town 1st 7-0 Exeter United 1st
St Martins 1-0 Devon Yeoman 1st
Division Four
Cranbrook 5-2 Cullompton Rangers 2nd
East Budleigh 2nd 2-2 Bampton
Millwey Rise 1-1 South Zeal United
Division Six
Bickleigh 1-2 Uplyme
Devon Yeoman 2nd 3-0 Sandford 2nd
University of Exeter 7th 0-4 St Thomas Social Club
Division Seven
Otterton 2nd 6-2 Starcross Dons
Division Nine
Starcross Dons 2nd 0-7 City Raiders AFC 2nd
Mini League Cup 2
Feniton Development XI 1-2 Ex Dons
North Tawton 0-4 Cheriton Fitzpaine
South Zeal United 2nd 0-4 Hatherleigh Town 2nd
East Devon Senior Cup
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 1-3 Alphington 2nd
Lapford 2-1 Lyme Regis
Key Fixtures (Saturday unless stated)
Southern League Premier
Tiverton Town v Harrow Borough
Southern League Division One South
Bideford AFC v Plymouth Parkway (Tuesday 7.45pm)
Bideford AFC v Slimbridge
Willand Rovers v Barnstaple Town
Toolstation Western Premier
Exmouth Town v Street
South-West Peninsula League
Sidmouth Town v Axminster Town (Tuesday 7.30pm)
Cullompton Rangers v Elmore (Wednesday 7.30pm)
Crediton United v Ivybridge Town
Honiton Town v Torpoint Athletic
Newton Abbot Spurs v Axminster Town
Okehampton Argyle v Bovey Tracey
Plymouth Marjon v Ottery St Mary
Torridgeside v Elmore
Torrington v Sidmouth Town
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Budleigh Salterton v North Molton Sports Club (Wednesday 7.30pm)
Alphington v North Molton Sports Club
Budleigh Salterton v Topsham Town (Cup)
Plymouth Argyle Development v University of Exeter (Cup)