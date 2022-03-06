News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East and Mid Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:47 AM March 6, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Southern League Premier 
Yate Town 1-2 Tiverton Town 

Toolstation Western League 
Wellington 0-3 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League  
Cullompton Rangers 5-0 Ottery St Mary 
Dartmouth 4-1 Torridgeside 
Holsworthy 5-1 Plymouth Marjon 
Ivybridge Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Sidmouth Town 1-1 Bovey Tracey 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Exwick Villa 4-0 Budleigh Salterton 
University of Exeter 2-0 North Molton Sports Club 

Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier 
Beer Albion 2-4 Axminster Town 2nds 
Dawlish United 1-6 Lapford 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1-4 Thorverton 
 
Division 1 
Alphington 2nds 2-1 Hatherleigh Town 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 9-2 University of Exeter 3rds 
Chard Town Reserves 0-1 Lympstone 
Halwill 1st 0-5 East Budleigh 
Sandford 4-2 Upottery 

Division 2 
Chagford 1-4 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Exmouth Spartans 3-3 Tedburn St Mary 
Tipton St John 2-1 Newton St Cyres 
University of Exeter 4ths 6-3 Alphington 3rds 
Winkleigh 4-0 Dunkeswell Rovers 

Division 3 
Feniton 2nds 1-1 Hemyock 
Pinhoe 1-14 Honiton Town 2nds 
St Martins 2-0 Heavitree United 
University of Exeter 5ths 2-3 Central 
Westexe Park Rangers 6-0 Devon Yeoman 

Division 4 
Cranbrook 3-1 Bampton 
East Budleigh 2nds 2-0 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
South Zeal United 0-3 Farway United 
Witheridge 3-2 Millwey Rise 

Division 6 
University of Exeter 7th 2-3 Central 2nd 

Division 7 
Dolton Rangers AFC 4-0 Thorverton 2nds 
Otterton 2nds 1-3 AFC Morchard Bishop 
Priory 2-4 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 

Division 8 
City Raiders AFC 4-5 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 
Cranbrook United 2nds 1-1 Whipton & Pinhoe 
The Heart of Oak FC 8-0 Newton St Cyres 2nds 

Division 9 
Ex Dons 1-1 City Raiders AFC 2nds 
Feniton Development 1-4 South Zeal United 2nds 

Devon Senior Cup Semi-Finals 
Chudleigh Athletic 2-0 Teignmouth Res 
Topsham Town Res 0-2 Kingsteignton Athletic 

Devon Intermediate Cup Semi-Finals 
St Thomas Social Club 3-3 (4-3 pens) Starcross Dons 
Walden Athletic 1-1 (5-6 pens) Ivybridge town 

Bill Slee Cup 
Seaton Town 4-0 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 

