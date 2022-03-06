East and Mid Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Southern League Premier
Yate Town 1-2 Tiverton Town
Toolstation Western League
Wellington 0-3 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League
Cullompton Rangers 5-0 Ottery St Mary
Dartmouth 4-1 Torridgeside
Holsworthy 5-1 Plymouth Marjon
Ivybridge Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Sidmouth Town 1-1 Bovey Tracey
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Exwick Villa 4-0 Budleigh Salterton
University of Exeter 2-0 North Molton Sports Club
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Beer Albion 2-4 Axminster Town 2nds
Dawlish United 1-6 Lapford
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1-4 Thorverton
Division 1
Alphington 2nds 2-1 Hatherleigh Town
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 9-2 University of Exeter 3rds
Chard Town Reserves 0-1 Lympstone
Halwill 1st 0-5 East Budleigh
Sandford 4-2 Upottery
Division 2
Chagford 1-4 Clyst Valley 2nds
Exmouth Spartans 3-3 Tedburn St Mary
Tipton St John 2-1 Newton St Cyres
University of Exeter 4ths 6-3 Alphington 3rds
Winkleigh 4-0 Dunkeswell Rovers
Division 3
Feniton 2nds 1-1 Hemyock
Pinhoe 1-14 Honiton Town 2nds
St Martins 2-0 Heavitree United
University of Exeter 5ths 2-3 Central
Westexe Park Rangers 6-0 Devon Yeoman
Division 4
Cranbrook 3-1 Bampton
East Budleigh 2nds 2-0 Sidmouth Town 3rds
South Zeal United 0-3 Farway United
Witheridge 3-2 Millwey Rise
Division 6
University of Exeter 7th 2-3 Central 2nd
Division 7
Dolton Rangers AFC 4-0 Thorverton 2nds
Otterton 2nds 1-3 AFC Morchard Bishop
Priory 2-4 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds
Division 8
City Raiders AFC 4-5 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds
Cranbrook United 2nds 1-1 Whipton & Pinhoe
The Heart of Oak FC 8-0 Newton St Cyres 2nds
Division 9
Ex Dons 1-1 City Raiders AFC 2nds
Feniton Development 1-4 South Zeal United 2nds
Devon Senior Cup Semi-Finals
Chudleigh Athletic 2-0 Teignmouth Res
Topsham Town Res 0-2 Kingsteignton Athletic
Devon Intermediate Cup Semi-Finals
St Thomas Social Club 3-3 (4-3 pens) Starcross Dons
Walden Athletic 1-1 (5-6 pens) Ivybridge town
Bill Slee Cup
Seaton Town 4-0 Cullompton Rangers 2nds