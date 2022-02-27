News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:16 AM February 27, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

South-West Peninsula League 
Dartmouth 1-1 Brixham 
Holsworthy 4-2 Elmore 
Ottery St Mary 0-9 Torrington 
Sidmouth Town 3-2 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Torpoint Athletic 5-1 Plymouth Marjon 
Torridgeside 1-5 Elburton Villa 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-3 Liverton United 
Feniton 0-4 North Molton Sports Club 
Newtown 1-2 Budleigh Salterton  
University of Exeter 3-2 Topsham Town 

McDonalds League Cup
Alphington 2-3 Teignmouth
Exwick Villa 1-4 Mount Gould
PAFC Development 1-2 Plymstock United

Premier 
Axminster Town 2nd 2-1 Colyton 
Elmore 2nd 4-0 University of Exeter 2nd 
Lapford 3-2 Sidmouth Town 2nd 
Lyme Regis 3-2 Okehampton Argyle 2nd 
Thorverton 1-0 Beer Albion 

Division 1 
East Budleigh 3-3 Alphington 2nd 
Hatherleigh Town 1-4 Newtown 2nd 
Sandford 2-1 Lympstone  
Topsham Town 2nd 1-0 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
University of Exeter 3rd 1-1 Wellington Reserves 

Division 2 
Alphington 3rd 0-3 Winkleigh 
Dunkeswell Rovers 2-2 Clyst Valley 2nd 
Tedburn St Mary 1-3 Exmouth Spartans 
Newton St Cyres 8-1 Otterton 
Teignmouth 2nd 2-0 University of Exeter 4th 
Tipton St John 4-1 Beer Albion 2nd 

Division 3 
Devon Yeoman 5-0 Feniton 2nd 
Exeter United 2-1 St Martins 
Honiton Town 2nd 1-5 Westexe Park Rangers 
Seaton Town 0-3 Central 
University of Exeter 5th 0-1 Lyme Regis Reserves 

Division 4 
Bravehearts 1-2 Bampton 
Broadclyst 1-2 South Zeal United 
Colyton 2nd 1-5 Millwey Rise 
Farway United 7-0 Culm United 
Witheridge 0-7 Cranbrook 

Division 5 
AFC Exe 3-1 Amory Green Rovers 
Awliscombe 1-1 Upottery 2nd 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 1-3 Dawlish United 2nd 

Division 6 
Falcons FC 2-0 Uplyme 
University of Exeter 7th 2-5 Devon Yeoman 2nd 

Division 7 
Priory 1-4 AFC Morchard Bishop 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nd 1-5 University of Exeter 8th 
City Raiders AFC 5-0 North Tawton 2nd 
Millwey Rise 2nd 4-0 Newton St Cyres 2nd 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nd 3-2 Tedburn St Mary 2nd 

Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nd 0-8 Hatherleigh Town 2nd 
Starcross Dons 2nds 5-2 Feniton Development XI 

East Devon Senior Cup 
Crediton United 2nd 5-1 Chagford 

Football Express Cup 
Dolton Rangers AFC 0-2 Starcross Dons 
Otterton 2nd 4-2 Seaton Town 2nd 

Geary Cup  
Exmouth Rovers 2nd 2-1 The Heart of Oak 

