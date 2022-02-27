East Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
South-West Peninsula League
Dartmouth 1-1 Brixham
Holsworthy 4-2 Elmore
Ottery St Mary 0-9 Torrington
Sidmouth Town 3-2 Newton Abbot Spurs
Torpoint Athletic 5-1 Plymouth Marjon
Torridgeside 1-5 Elburton Villa
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Exmouth Town 2nds 1-3 Liverton United
Feniton 0-4 North Molton Sports Club
Newtown 1-2 Budleigh Salterton
University of Exeter 3-2 Topsham Town
McDonalds League Cup
Alphington 2-3 Teignmouth
Exwick Villa 1-4 Mount Gould
PAFC Development 1-2 Plymstock United
Premier
Axminster Town 2nd 2-1 Colyton
Elmore 2nd 4-0 University of Exeter 2nd
Lapford 3-2 Sidmouth Town 2nd
Lyme Regis 3-2 Okehampton Argyle 2nd
Thorverton 1-0 Beer Albion
Division 1
East Budleigh 3-3 Alphington 2nd
Hatherleigh Town 1-4 Newtown 2nd
Sandford 2-1 Lympstone
Topsham Town 2nd 1-0 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
University of Exeter 3rd 1-1 Wellington Reserves
Division 2
Alphington 3rd 0-3 Winkleigh
Dunkeswell Rovers 2-2 Clyst Valley 2nd
Tedburn St Mary 1-3 Exmouth Spartans
Newton St Cyres 8-1 Otterton
Teignmouth 2nd 2-0 University of Exeter 4th
Tipton St John 4-1 Beer Albion 2nd
Division 3
Devon Yeoman 5-0 Feniton 2nd
Exeter United 2-1 St Martins
Honiton Town 2nd 1-5 Westexe Park Rangers
Seaton Town 0-3 Central
University of Exeter 5th 0-1 Lyme Regis Reserves
Most Read
- 1 Exmouth history: the coming of the docks and railway bring prosperity
- 2 Swimmers 'go commando' as part of three-part charity challenge
- 3 Council calls for Government rethink on local housebuilding targets
- 4 Oak trees to be planted across East Devon for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 5 'Help turn the tide and sign up to be an organ donor'
- 6 Energy boss wants council tax 'donated' to fuel poverty charities
- 7 Change in season schedule for Exmouth Town
- 8 MP's claim colleagues share parking charge view 'is simply fiction'
- 9 Postie shaving off her HAIR to raise money for the RSPCA
- 10 Jury retires in Tanya Hoskin murder trial
Division 4
Bravehearts 1-2 Bampton
Broadclyst 1-2 South Zeal United
Colyton 2nd 1-5 Millwey Rise
Farway United 7-0 Culm United
Witheridge 0-7 Cranbrook
Division 5
AFC Exe 3-1 Amory Green Rovers
Awliscombe 1-1 Upottery 2nd
Cheriton Fitzpaine 1-3 Dawlish United 2nd
Division 6
Falcons FC 2-0 Uplyme
University of Exeter 7th 2-5 Devon Yeoman 2nd
Division 7
Priory 1-4 AFC Morchard Bishop
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nd 1-5 University of Exeter 8th
City Raiders AFC 5-0 North Tawton 2nd
Millwey Rise 2nd 4-0 Newton St Cyres 2nd
Westexe Park Rangers 2nd 3-2 Tedburn St Mary 2nd
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nd 0-8 Hatherleigh Town 2nd
Starcross Dons 2nds 5-2 Feniton Development XI
East Devon Senior Cup
Crediton United 2nd 5-1 Chagford
Football Express Cup
Dolton Rangers AFC 0-2 Starcross Dons
Otterton 2nd 4-2 Seaton Town 2nd
Geary Cup
Exmouth Rovers 2nd 2-1 The Heart of Oak