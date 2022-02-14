News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

East Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:22 AM February 14, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western Premier League 
Exmouth Town 1-0 Shepton Mallet 

South West Peninsula League 
Axminster Town 0-3 Okehampton Argyle  
Bovey Tracey 3-1 Cullompton Rangers  
Brixham 2-1 Torpoint Athletic  
Crediton United 7-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police  
Elburton Villa 1-2 Honiton Town  
Elmore 5-0 Ottery St Mary  
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Torridgeside  
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-1 Plymouth Marjon  
Sidmouth Town 0-0 Holsworthy  
Torrington 0-1 Dartmouth 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Budleigh Salterton 1-3 Exwick Villa 
Liverton United 0-6 Topsham Town 
Newtown 7-1 Alphington 
University of Exeter 3-1 Braunton 

Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier 
Beer Albion 2-1 Okehampton Argyle 2nda 
Colyton 3-3 University of Exeter 2nda 
Dawlish United 4-0 Axminster Town 2nds 
Lapford 2-1 Kentisbeare 
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nd 1-2 Lyme Regis First 

Division 1 
Halwill 3-7 Hatherleigh Town 
Newtown 2nds 4-7 University of Exeter 3rds 
Topsham Town 2nds 3-0 Chard Town Res 
Wellington Res 3-2 Lympstone 

Division 2 
Alphington 3rds 2-1 Tedburn St Mary 
Chagford 1-2 Beer Albion 2nds 
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-3 Newton St Cyres 
Otterton 0-3 Teignmouth 2nds 
Tipton St John 2-1 Exmouth Spartans 
University of Exeter 4ths 3-3 Dunkeswell Rovers 

Division 3 
Exeter United 0-2 Devon Yeoman 
Feniton 2nds 4-2 Seaton Town 
Heavitree United 0-4 Hemyock 
Honiton Town 2nds 3-2 Pinhoe 
St Martins 2-0 Central 
University of Exeter 5ths 3-4 Westexe Park Rangers 

Most Read

  1. 1 Exmouth RNLI thanks restaurant for 'incredible' fish-and-chip fundraising
  2. 2 Charities £2.5m fundraising appeal for new Lympstone woodland
  3. 3 Dodgy tyre led to £241 fine for Exmouth driver
  1. 4 'Zombie apocalypse' argument before fatal stabbing, court hears
  2. 5 Changes to Highway Code give 'common-sense clarity'
  3. 6 Exmouth business park expansion officially opened
  4. 7 'We don't need 'unaffordable' housing in Exmouth...'
  5. 8 Exmouth trawlerman jailed over terrifying house raids
  6. 9 Property of the Week: Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth
  7. 10 Society joins forces with cafe to mark traditional French celebration

Division 4 
Bampton 2-2 East Budleigh 2nds 
Bravehearts 7-1 Colyton 2nds 
Cranbrook 3-1 Witheridge 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0-2 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
Culm United 2-3 Farway United 

Division 5 
Elmore 3rds 2-2 Dawlish United 2nds 
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2-4 AFC Exe 

Division 6 
Falcons FC 4-2 Witheridge 2nds 
Kenn Valley United 4-0 Central 2nds 
Sandford 2nds 1-1 St Thomas Social Club FC 
University of Exeter 7ths 1-2 Bickleigh 

Division 7 
Starcross Dons 4-0 Otterton 2nds 
Thorverton 2nds 1-1 AFC Morchard Bishop 

Division 8 
City Raiders AFC 4-1 Newton St Cyres 2nds 
Cranbrook United 2nds 6-1 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 0-4 University of Exeter 8ths 
The Heart of Oak FC 1-7 Exeter Panthers 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 2-5 Millwey Rise 2nds 

Division 9 
Ex Dons 2-2 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 3-2 South Zeal United 2nds 
Hemyock 2nds 1-8 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 

East Devon Senior Cup 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 8-4 Winkleigh 
East Budleigh 0-4 Alphington 2nds 

Bill Slee Cup 
Lyme Regis Reserves 2-4 South Zeal United 
Millwey Rise 0-0 aet (9-10 pens) Awliscombe 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV

Exmouth woman stabbed partner to death in Christmas row, court hears

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV (1)

'I don't blame you': Court told of Exmouth stabbing victim's last words...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV

Murder trial: Stabbing victim died of single knife wound, court told

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Joe McIntee pops the question in the Geology gallery at RAMM

Love on display as Exmouth man stages marriage proposal in museum gallery

Philippa Davies

person