East Devon Weekend Football Results

Published: 8:22 AM February 14, 2022

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western Premier League

Exmouth Town 1-0 Shepton Mallet

South West Peninsula League

Axminster Town 0-3 Okehampton Argyle

Bovey Tracey 3-1 Cullompton Rangers

Brixham 2-1 Torpoint Athletic

Crediton United 7-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police

Elburton Villa 1-2 Honiton Town

Elmore 5-0 Ottery St Mary

Ivybridge Town 1-1 Torridgeside

Newton Abbot Spurs 4-1 Plymouth Marjon

Sidmouth Town 0-0 Holsworthy

Torrington 0-1 Dartmouth

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League

Budleigh Salterton 1-3 Exwick Villa

Liverton United 0-6 Topsham Town

Newtown 7-1 Alphington

University of Exeter 3-1 Braunton

Joma Devon & Exeter League

Premier

Beer Albion 2-1 Okehampton Argyle 2nda

Colyton 3-3 University of Exeter 2nda

Dawlish United 4-0 Axminster Town 2nds

Lapford 2-1 Kentisbeare

Ottery St Mary AFC 2nd 1-2 Lyme Regis First

Division 1

Halwill 3-7 Hatherleigh Town

Newtown 2nds 4-7 University of Exeter 3rds

Topsham Town 2nds 3-0 Chard Town Res

Wellington Res 3-2 Lympstone

Division 2

Alphington 3rds 2-1 Tedburn St Mary

Chagford 1-2 Beer Albion 2nds

Clyst Valley 2nds 2-3 Newton St Cyres

Otterton 0-3 Teignmouth 2nds

Tipton St John 2-1 Exmouth Spartans

University of Exeter 4ths 3-3 Dunkeswell Rovers

Division 3

Exeter United 0-2 Devon Yeoman

Feniton 2nds 4-2 Seaton Town

Heavitree United 0-4 Hemyock

Honiton Town 2nds 3-2 Pinhoe

St Martins 2-0 Central

University of Exeter 5ths 3-4 Westexe Park Rangers

Division 4

Bampton 2-2 East Budleigh 2nds

Bravehearts 7-1 Colyton 2nds

Cranbrook 3-1 Witheridge

Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0-2 Sidmouth Town 3rds

Culm United 2-3 Farway United

Division 5

Elmore 3rds 2-2 Dawlish United 2nds

Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2-4 AFC Exe

Division 6

Falcons FC 4-2 Witheridge 2nds

Kenn Valley United 4-0 Central 2nds

Sandford 2nds 1-1 St Thomas Social Club FC

University of Exeter 7ths 1-2 Bickleigh

Division 7

Starcross Dons 4-0 Otterton 2nds

Thorverton 2nds 1-1 AFC Morchard Bishop

Division 8

City Raiders AFC 4-1 Newton St Cyres 2nds

Cranbrook United 2nds 6-1 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds

Tedburn St Mary 2nds 0-4 University of Exeter 8ths

The Heart of Oak FC 1-7 Exeter Panthers

Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 2-5 Millwey Rise 2nds

Division 9

Ex Dons 2-2 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds

Exmouth Rovers 2nds 3-2 South Zeal United 2nds

Hemyock 2nds 1-8 Hatherleigh Town 2nds

East Devon Senior Cup

Bow Amateur Athletic Club 8-4 Winkleigh

East Budleigh 0-4 Alphington 2nds

Bill Slee Cup

Lyme Regis Reserves 2-4 South Zeal United

Millwey Rise 0-0 aet (9-10 pens) Awliscombe