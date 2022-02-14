East Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Toolstation Western Premier League
Exmouth Town 1-0 Shepton Mallet
South West Peninsula League
Axminster Town 0-3 Okehampton Argyle
Bovey Tracey 3-1 Cullompton Rangers
Brixham 2-1 Torpoint Athletic
Crediton United 7-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Elburton Villa 1-2 Honiton Town
Elmore 5-0 Ottery St Mary
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Torridgeside
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-1 Plymouth Marjon
Sidmouth Town 0-0 Holsworthy
Torrington 0-1 Dartmouth
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Budleigh Salterton 1-3 Exwick Villa
Liverton United 0-6 Topsham Town
Newtown 7-1 Alphington
University of Exeter 3-1 Braunton
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Beer Albion 2-1 Okehampton Argyle 2nda
Colyton 3-3 University of Exeter 2nda
Dawlish United 4-0 Axminster Town 2nds
Lapford 2-1 Kentisbeare
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nd 1-2 Lyme Regis First
Division 1
Halwill 3-7 Hatherleigh Town
Newtown 2nds 4-7 University of Exeter 3rds
Topsham Town 2nds 3-0 Chard Town Res
Wellington Res 3-2 Lympstone
Division 2
Alphington 3rds 2-1 Tedburn St Mary
Chagford 1-2 Beer Albion 2nds
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-3 Newton St Cyres
Otterton 0-3 Teignmouth 2nds
Tipton St John 2-1 Exmouth Spartans
University of Exeter 4ths 3-3 Dunkeswell Rovers
Division 3
Exeter United 0-2 Devon Yeoman
Feniton 2nds 4-2 Seaton Town
Heavitree United 0-4 Hemyock
Honiton Town 2nds 3-2 Pinhoe
St Martins 2-0 Central
University of Exeter 5ths 3-4 Westexe Park Rangers
Most Read
- 1 Exmouth RNLI thanks restaurant for 'incredible' fish-and-chip fundraising
- 2 Charities £2.5m fundraising appeal for new Lympstone woodland
- 3 Dodgy tyre led to £241 fine for Exmouth driver
- 4 'Zombie apocalypse' argument before fatal stabbing, court hears
- 5 Changes to Highway Code give 'common-sense clarity'
- 6 Exmouth business park expansion officially opened
- 7 'We don't need 'unaffordable' housing in Exmouth...'
- 8 Exmouth trawlerman jailed over terrifying house raids
- 9 Property of the Week: Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth
- 10 Society joins forces with cafe to mark traditional French celebration
Division 4
Bampton 2-2 East Budleigh 2nds
Bravehearts 7-1 Colyton 2nds
Cranbrook 3-1 Witheridge
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0-2 Sidmouth Town 3rds
Culm United 2-3 Farway United
Division 5
Elmore 3rds 2-2 Dawlish United 2nds
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2-4 AFC Exe
Division 6
Falcons FC 4-2 Witheridge 2nds
Kenn Valley United 4-0 Central 2nds
Sandford 2nds 1-1 St Thomas Social Club FC
University of Exeter 7ths 1-2 Bickleigh
Division 7
Starcross Dons 4-0 Otterton 2nds
Thorverton 2nds 1-1 AFC Morchard Bishop
Division 8
City Raiders AFC 4-1 Newton St Cyres 2nds
Cranbrook United 2nds 6-1 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 0-4 University of Exeter 8ths
The Heart of Oak FC 1-7 Exeter Panthers
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 2-5 Millwey Rise 2nds
Division 9
Ex Dons 2-2 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 3-2 South Zeal United 2nds
Hemyock 2nds 1-8 Hatherleigh Town 2nds
East Devon Senior Cup
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 8-4 Winkleigh
East Budleigh 0-4 Alphington 2nds
Bill Slee Cup
Lyme Regis Reserves 2-4 South Zeal United
Millwey Rise 0-0 aet (9-10 pens) Awliscombe