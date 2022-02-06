News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:54 AM February 6, 2022
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Toolstation Western Premier League 
Cadbury Heath 3-2 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Axminster Town 1-1 Holsworthy 
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Elmore 
Honiton Town 2-2 Torrington 
Ivybridge Town 2-2 Cullompton Rangers 
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-4 Dartmouth 
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Elburton Villa 
Plymouth Marjon 0-3 Brixham 
Sidmouth Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Torpoint Athletic 3-1 Crediton United 
Torridgeside 8-0 Ottery St Mary 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-6 Budleigh Salterton 
Feniton 2-6 Braunton 
Newtown 1-2 University of Exeter 
Topsham Town 2-0 Clyst Valley 

Joma Devon & Exeter League  
Premier 
Colyton 4-1 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 
Lyme Regis 4-0 Axminster Town 2nds 
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 1-1 Dawlish United 
Thorverton 5-1 Kentisbeare 
University of Exeter 2nds 3-3 Sidmouth Town 2nds 

Division 1 
Crediton United 2nds 2-2 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
Newtown 2nds 1-1 Hatherleigh Town 
Sandford 2-0 Halwill 
University of Exeter 3rds 1-2 East Budleigh 
Upottery 0-3 Wellington Reserves 

Division 2 
Exmouth Spartans 2-1 Winkleigh 
University of Exeter 4ths 3-1 Beer Albion 2nds 

Division 3 
Exeter United 3-5 Central 
Seaton Town 3-0 University of Exeter 5ths 
Westexe Park Rangers 5-2 Honiton Town 2nds 

Division 4 
Broadclyst 4-3 Culm United 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0-0 Witheridge 
East Budleigh 2nds 0-4 Cranbrook 
Millwey Rise 0-1 Bravehearts 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 1-2 Farway United  
South Zeal United 5-2 Bampton  

Division 5 
AFC Exe 2-0 Awliscombe 
Amory Green Rovers 4-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC  
Cranbrook United 0-6 University of Exeter 6ths 

Division 6 
Kenn Valley United 1-2 University of Exeter 7ths 
Witheridge 2nds 1-2 Devon Yeoman 2nds 

Division 7 
AFC Morchard Bishop 3-1 Bradninch 
Priory 4-2 Otterton 2nds 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 2-2 Exeter Panthers 
The Heart of Oak FC 6-0 North Tawton 2nds 
University of Exeter 8ths 2-3 Whipton & Pinhoe 

Division 9 
Feniton Development XI 3-6 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 4-2 Hemyock 2nds 
 
Sportslighting Devon Premier Cup Quarter-Finals 
Appledore 0-1 Alphington 
Beer Albion 3-3 (10-9 pens) Lapford 
Bere Alston 2-5 North Molton SC 
Exwick Villa 6-1 Park United 
 
Robert Williams Estate Agents Devon Senior Cup Quarter-Finals 
Alphington 1-3 Topsham Town 
Chudleigh Athletic 2-0 Torrington 
Kingsteignton Athletic 2-1 Newton St Cyres 
Teignmouth 4-0 Tipton St John

