East Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Archant
Toolstation Western Premier League
Cadbury Heath 3-2 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Axminster Town 1-1 Holsworthy
Bovey Tracey 1-3 Elmore
Honiton Town 2-2 Torrington
Ivybridge Town 2-2 Cullompton Rangers
Newton Abbot Spurs 4-4 Dartmouth
Okehampton Argyle 3-0 Elburton Villa
Plymouth Marjon 0-3 Brixham
Sidmouth Town 4-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Torpoint Athletic 3-1 Crediton United
Torridgeside 8-0 Ottery St Mary
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Exmouth Town 2nds 0-6 Budleigh Salterton
Feniton 2-6 Braunton
Newtown 1-2 University of Exeter
Topsham Town 2-0 Clyst Valley
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Colyton 4-1 Okehampton Argyle 2nds
Lyme Regis 4-0 Axminster Town 2nds
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 1-1 Dawlish United
Thorverton 5-1 Kentisbeare
University of Exeter 2nds 3-3 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Division 1
Crediton United 2nds 2-2 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
Newtown 2nds 1-1 Hatherleigh Town
Sandford 2-0 Halwill
University of Exeter 3rds 1-2 East Budleigh
Upottery 0-3 Wellington Reserves
Division 2
Exmouth Spartans 2-1 Winkleigh
University of Exeter 4ths 3-1 Beer Albion 2nds
Division 3
Exeter United 3-5 Central
Seaton Town 3-0 University of Exeter 5ths
Westexe Park Rangers 5-2 Honiton Town 2nds
Division 4
Broadclyst 4-3 Culm United
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0-0 Witheridge
East Budleigh 2nds 0-4 Cranbrook
Millwey Rise 0-1 Bravehearts
Sidmouth Town 3rds 1-2 Farway United
South Zeal United 5-2 Bampton
Division 5
AFC Exe 2-0 Awliscombe
Amory Green Rovers 4-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC
Cranbrook United 0-6 University of Exeter 6ths
Division 6
Kenn Valley United 1-2 University of Exeter 7ths
Witheridge 2nds 1-2 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Division 7
AFC Morchard Bishop 3-1 Bradninch
Priory 4-2 Otterton 2nds
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 2-2 Exeter Panthers
The Heart of Oak FC 6-0 North Tawton 2nds
University of Exeter 8ths 2-3 Whipton & Pinhoe
Division 9
Feniton Development XI 3-6 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 4-2 Hemyock 2nds
Sportslighting Devon Premier Cup Quarter-Finals
Appledore 0-1 Alphington
Beer Albion 3-3 (10-9 pens) Lapford
Bere Alston 2-5 North Molton SC
Exwick Villa 6-1 Park United
Robert Williams Estate Agents Devon Senior Cup Quarter-Finals
Alphington 1-3 Topsham Town
Chudleigh Athletic 2-0 Torrington
Kingsteignton Athletic 2-1 Newton St Cyres
Teignmouth 4-0 Tipton St John