East Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:00 AM January 30, 2022
Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Bitton 1-4 Exmouth Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Crediton United 4-2 Axminster Town 
Cullompton Rangers 3-5 Newton Abbot Spurs 
Dartmouth 1-2 Honiton Town 
Elburton Villa 0-0 Sidmouth Town 
Elmore 3-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Ottery St Mary 0-13 Torpoint Athletic 
Torridgeside 1-6 Bovey Tracey 
Torrington 1-4 Brixham 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division 
Budleigh Salterton 1-1 Alphington 
Braunton 2-1 Newtown 
Feniton 4-1 Exmouth Town 2nds 
Topsham Town 2-1 North Molton Sports Club 
University of Exeter 1-0 Exwick Villa 

Premier 
Beer Albion 1-0 Elmore 2nds 
Lyme Regis 2-4 Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 
Dawlish United 1-3 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 1-1 Colyton 

Division One 
Alphington 2nds 4-1 Upottery 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3-2 East Budleigh 
Hatherleigh Town 2-1 Crediton United 2nds 
Lympstone 0-2 Topsham Town 2nds 

Division Two 
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-2 Beer Albion 2nds 
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0 Chagford 
Newton St Cyres 0-3 Teignmouth 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 3-1 Otterton 
University of Exeter 4ths 5-1 Exmouth Spartans 
 
Division Three 
Exeter United 1-4 Lyme Regis Reserves 
Heavitree United 2nds 2-0 Westexe Park Rangers 
Honiton Town 2nds 1-3 Hemyock 
St Martins 2nds 4-2 Seaton Town 
University of Exeter 5ths 4-0 Feniton 2nds 

Division Four 
Bampton 3-6 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 
Colyton 2nds 1-4 Witheridge 
Cranbrook 6-0 Millwey Rise 
Culm United 3-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
East Budleigh 2nds 1-3 Broadclyst 

Division Five 
Amory Green Rovers 1-3 Cranbrook United 
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2-1 Awliscombe 
Elmore 3rds 3-1 AFC Exe 
Upottery 2nds 1-2 Dawlish United 2nds 

Division Six 
Central 2nds 1-4 Bickleigh 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 1-3 Uplyme 
Kenn Valley United 6-2 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
Seaton Town 2nds 0-8 St Thomas Social Club 
University of Exeter 7ths 4-2 Falcons FC 

Division Seven 
AFC Morchard Bishop 2-4 Priory 
Beacon Knights 4-2 Dolton Rangers 
Otterton 2nds 7-1 Bradninch 

Division Eight 
Millwey Rise 2nds 0-1 Cranbrook United 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe 6-1 City Raiders AFC 

Division Nine 
South Zeal United 2nds 5-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 
 
East Devon Senior Cup 
Axminster Town 2nds 3-3 (4-1 pens) Newtown 2nds 
Chard Town Reserves 1-2 Kentisbeare 

