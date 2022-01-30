East Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Toolstation Western League Premier
Bitton 1-4 Exmouth Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Crediton United 4-2 Axminster Town
Cullompton Rangers 3-5 Newton Abbot Spurs
Dartmouth 1-2 Honiton Town
Elburton Villa 0-0 Sidmouth Town
Elmore 3-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Ottery St Mary 0-13 Torpoint Athletic
Torridgeside 1-6 Bovey Tracey
Torrington 1-4 Brixham
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division
Budleigh Salterton 1-1 Alphington
Braunton 2-1 Newtown
Feniton 4-1 Exmouth Town 2nds
Topsham Town 2-1 North Molton Sports Club
University of Exeter 1-0 Exwick Villa
Premier
Beer Albion 1-0 Elmore 2nds
Lyme Regis 2-4 Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds
Dawlish United 1-3 Okehampton Argyle 2nds
Sidmouth Town 2nds 1-1 Colyton
Division One
Alphington 2nds 4-1 Upottery
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3-2 East Budleigh
Hatherleigh Town 2-1 Crediton United 2nds
Lympstone 0-2 Topsham Town 2nds
Division Two
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-2 Beer Albion 2nds
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0 Chagford
Newton St Cyres 0-3 Teignmouth 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 3-1 Otterton
University of Exeter 4ths 5-1 Exmouth Spartans
Division Three
Exeter United 1-4 Lyme Regis Reserves
Heavitree United 2nds 2-0 Westexe Park Rangers
Honiton Town 2nds 1-3 Hemyock
St Martins 2nds 4-2 Seaton Town
University of Exeter 5ths 4-0 Feniton 2nds
Division Four
Bampton 3-6 Cullompton Rangers 2nds
Colyton 2nds 1-4 Witheridge
Cranbrook 6-0 Millwey Rise
Culm United 3-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds
East Budleigh 2nds 1-3 Broadclyst
Most Read
- 1 Devon eateries named among UK's top 50 gastropubs: See them all
- 2 East Devon in the focus of BBC Countryfile this Sunday
- 3 How to hold a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 4 Withycombe youngsters given chance on big stage
- 5 New figures show Its been a busy 2021 for Exmouth Coast watch
- 6 A pace for everyone with the Budleigh Runners
- 7 Great wins for the Budleigh Vets and Budleigh Ladies
- 8 Live grenade training to resume on Woodbury Common from next month
- 9 Free water dispensers set up in Exmouth to cut plastic waste
- 10 Homes and shops plan approved for site behind Exmouth's Tower Street Church
Division Five
Amory Green Rovers 1-3 Cranbrook United
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2-1 Awliscombe
Elmore 3rds 3-1 AFC Exe
Upottery 2nds 1-2 Dawlish United 2nds
Division Six
Central 2nds 1-4 Bickleigh
Devon Yeoman 2nds 1-3 Uplyme
Kenn Valley United 6-2 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Seaton Town 2nds 0-8 St Thomas Social Club
University of Exeter 7ths 4-2 Falcons FC
Division Seven
AFC Morchard Bishop 2-4 Priory
Beacon Knights 4-2 Dolton Rangers
Otterton 2nds 7-1 Bradninch
Division Eight
Millwey Rise 2nds 0-1 Cranbrook United 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe 6-1 City Raiders AFC
Division Nine
South Zeal United 2nds 5-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds
East Devon Senior Cup
Axminster Town 2nds 3-3 (4-1 pens) Newtown 2nds
Chard Town Reserves 1-2 Kentisbeare