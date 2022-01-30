East Devon Weekend Football Results

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western League Premier

Bitton 1-4 Exmouth Town

South-West Peninsula League East

Crediton United 4-2 Axminster Town

Cullompton Rangers 3-5 Newton Abbot Spurs

Dartmouth 1-2 Honiton Town

Elburton Villa 0-0 Sidmouth Town

Elmore 3-2 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police

Ottery St Mary 0-13 Torpoint Athletic

Torridgeside 1-6 Bovey Tracey

Torrington 1-4 Brixham

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East Division

Budleigh Salterton 1-1 Alphington

Braunton 2-1 Newtown

Feniton 4-1 Exmouth Town 2nds

Topsham Town 2-1 North Molton Sports Club

University of Exeter 1-0 Exwick Villa

Premier

Beer Albion 1-0 Elmore 2nds

Lyme Regis 2-4 Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds

Dawlish United 1-3 Okehampton Argyle 2nds

Sidmouth Town 2nds 1-1 Colyton

Division One

Alphington 2nds 4-1 Upottery

Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3-2 East Budleigh

Hatherleigh Town 2-1 Crediton United 2nds

Lympstone 0-2 Topsham Town 2nds

Division Two

Clyst Valley 2nds 2-2 Beer Albion 2nds

Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0 Chagford

Newton St Cyres 0-3 Teignmouth 2nds

Tedburn St Mary 3-1 Otterton

University of Exeter 4ths 5-1 Exmouth Spartans



Division Three

Exeter United 1-4 Lyme Regis Reserves

Heavitree United 2nds 2-0 Westexe Park Rangers

Honiton Town 2nds 1-3 Hemyock

St Martins 2nds 4-2 Seaton Town

University of Exeter 5ths 4-0 Feniton 2nds

Division Four

Bampton 3-6 Cullompton Rangers 2nds

Colyton 2nds 1-4 Witheridge

Cranbrook 6-0 Millwey Rise

Culm United 3-1 Sidmouth Town 3rds

East Budleigh 2nds 1-3 Broadclyst

Division Five

Amory Green Rovers 1-3 Cranbrook United

Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2-1 Awliscombe

Elmore 3rds 3-1 AFC Exe

Upottery 2nds 1-2 Dawlish United 2nds

Division Six

Central 2nds 1-4 Bickleigh

Devon Yeoman 2nds 1-3 Uplyme

Kenn Valley United 6-2 Okehampton Argyle 3rds

Seaton Town 2nds 0-8 St Thomas Social Club

University of Exeter 7ths 4-2 Falcons FC

Division Seven

AFC Morchard Bishop 2-4 Priory

Beacon Knights 4-2 Dolton Rangers

Otterton 2nds 7-1 Bradninch

Division Eight

Millwey Rise 2nds 0-1 Cranbrook United 2nds

Whipton & Pinhoe 6-1 City Raiders AFC

Division Nine

South Zeal United 2nds 5-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds



East Devon Senior Cup

Axminster Town 2nds 3-3 (4-1 pens) Newtown 2nds

Chard Town Reserves 1-2 Kentisbeare