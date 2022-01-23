East Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Toolstation Western League Premier
Exmouth Town 2-1 Keynsham Town
South-West Peninsula League East
Axminster Town 0-4 Torpoint Athletic
Bovey Tracey 6-0 Torrington
Holsworthy 3-2 Elburton Villa
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Elmore
Ottery St Mary 0-9 Brixham
Sidmouth Town 6-1 Dartmouth
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Cullompton Rangers
Torridgeside 1-3 Newton Abbot Spurs
Walter C Parson League Cup
Honiton Town 3-5 Crediton United
Okehampton Argyle 2-0 Falmouth Town
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Braunton
Clyst Valley 1-3 Newtown
North Molton Sports Club 2-0 Feniton
Topsham Town 1-0 Liverton United
University of Exeter 10-1 Alphington
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Colyton 0-5 Lapford
Dawlish United 1-5 University of Exeter 2nds
Kentisbeare 2-0 Okehampton Argyle 2nds
Throverton 5-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Division One
Alphington 2nds 0-0 Wellington Reserves
Bow AAC 0-3 Sandford
East Budleigh 3-3 Topsham Town 2nds
Lympstone 3-1 Newtown 2nds
Division Two
Alphington 3rds 0-0 University of Exeter 4ths
Beer Albion 2nds 1-3 Otterton
Chagford 1-2 Tedburn St Mary
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-2 Winkleigh
Exmouth Spartans 2-2 Teignmouth 2nds
Newton St Cyres 5-0 Clyst Valley 2nds
Division Three
Central 6-0 St Martins
Feniton 2nds 3-2 Exeter United
Heavitree United 0-2 Devon Yeoman
Hemyock 1-4 Honiton Town 2nds
Pinhoe 0-4 University of Exeter 5ths
Division Four
Bravehearts 5-0 Millwey Rise
Cranbrook 17-0 Colyton
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 1-3 Broadclyst
Farway United 1-1 Bampton
South Zeal United 3-1 Sidmouth Town
Witheridge 1-0 Culm United
Division Five
AFC Exe 6-0 Upottery 2nds
Awliscombe 1-0 Amory Green Rovers
University of Exeter 6ths 5-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC
Division Six
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2-3 Central 2nds
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 2-9 University of Exeter 7ths
Sandford 2nds 1-2 Bickleigh
Seaton Town 2nds 0-5 Falcons FC
St Thomas Social Club 3-1 Kenn Valley United
Uplyme 9-1 Witheridge 2nds
Division Seven
Bradninch 4-2 Dolton Rangers AFC
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 1-1 Beacon Knights FC
Otterton 2nds 3-0 Priory
Starcross Dons 1-3 Thorverton 2nds
Division Eight
Cranbrook United 2nds 6-0 North Tawton 2nds
Millwey Rise 2nds 4-6 Exeter Panthers
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-3 City Raiders AFC
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 0-1 Whipton & Pinhoe
University of Exeter 8ths 3-1 Bow AAC 2nds
Westexe PR 2nds 0-4 The Heart of Oak
Division Nine
Ex Dons 10-0 Starcross Dons 2nds
Feniton Development XI 0-2 Hemyock 2nds
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 7-1 Amory Green Rovers 2nds
Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 3-3 Exmouth Rovers 2nds
East Devon Senior Cup
Elmore 2nds 3-1 Beer Albion
Lyme Regis 3-1 Tipton St John
Upottery 3-2 Hatherleigh Town