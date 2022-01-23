News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:36 AM January 23, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Exmouth Town 2-1 Keynsham Town 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Axminster Town 0-4 Torpoint Athletic 
Bovey Tracey 6-0 Torrington 
Holsworthy 3-2 Elburton Villa 
Ivybridge Town 1-1 Elmore 
Ottery St Mary 0-9 Brixham 
Sidmouth Town 6-1 Dartmouth 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2-3 Cullompton Rangers 
Torridgeside 1-3 Newton Abbot Spurs 

Walter C Parson League Cup 
Honiton Town 3-5 Crediton United 
Okehampton Argyle 2-0 Falmouth Town 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Budleigh Salterton 3-2 Braunton 
Clyst Valley 1-3 Newtown 
North Molton Sports Club 2-0 Feniton 
Topsham Town 1-0 Liverton United 
University of Exeter 10-1 Alphington 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Colyton 0-5 Lapford 
Dawlish United 1-5 University of Exeter 2nds 
Kentisbeare 2-0 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 
Throverton 5-0 Sidmouth Town 2nds 

Division One 
Alphington 2nds 0-0 Wellington Reserves 
Bow AAC 0-3 Sandford 
East Budleigh 3-3 Topsham Town 2nds 
Lympstone 3-1 Newtown 2nds 

Division Two 
Alphington 3rds 0-0 University of Exeter 4ths 
Beer Albion 2nds 1-3 Otterton 
Chagford 1-2 Tedburn St Mary 
Dunkeswell Rovers 1-2 Winkleigh 
Exmouth Spartans 2-2 Teignmouth 2nds 
Newton St Cyres 5-0 Clyst Valley 2nds 

Division Three
Central 6-0 St Martins 
Feniton 2nds 3-2 Exeter United 
Heavitree United 0-2 Devon Yeoman 
Hemyock 1-4 Honiton Town 2nds 
Pinhoe 0-4 University of Exeter 5ths 

Division Four
Bravehearts 5-0 Millwey Rise 
Cranbrook 17-0 Colyton 
Cullompton Rangers 2nds 1-3 Broadclyst 
Farway United 1-1 Bampton 
South Zeal United 3-1 Sidmouth Town 
Witheridge 1-0 Culm United 

Division Five
AFC Exe 6-0 Upottery 2nds 
Awliscombe 1-0 Amory Green Rovers 
University of Exeter 6ths 5-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 

Division Six
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2-3 Central 2nds 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 2-9 University of Exeter 7ths 
Sandford 2nds 1-2 Bickleigh 
Seaton Town 2nds 0-5 Falcons FC 
St Thomas Social Club 3-1 Kenn Valley United 
Uplyme 9-1 Witheridge 2nds 

Division Seven
Bradninch 4-2 Dolton Rangers AFC 
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 1-1 Beacon Knights FC 
Otterton 2nds 3-0 Priory 
Starcross Dons 1-3 Thorverton 2nds 

Division Eight
Cranbrook United 2nds 6-0 North Tawton 2nds 
Millwey Rise 2nds 4-6 Exeter Panthers 
Newton St Cyres 2nds 3-3 City Raiders AFC 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 0-1 Whipton & Pinhoe 
University of Exeter 8ths 3-1 Bow AAC 2nds 
Westexe PR 2nds 0-4 The Heart of Oak 

Division Nine
Ex Dons 10-0 Starcross Dons 2nds 
Feniton Development XI 0-2 Hemyock 2nds 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 7-1 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 
Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 3-3 Exmouth Rovers 2nds 

East Devon Senior Cup
Elmore 2nds 3-1 Beer Albion 
Lyme Regis 3-1 Tipton St John  
Upottery 3-2 Hatherleigh Town  

