East Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Toolstation Western League Premier
Exmouth Town 3-1 Bitton
South-West Peninsula League East
Elmore 1-4 Brixham
Honiton Town 1-5 Bovey Tracey
Ivybridge Town 1-2 Okehampton Argyle
Newton Abbot Spurs 1-1 Crediton United
Sidmouth Town 6-0 Plymouth Marjon
Torpoint Athletic 12-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police
Torridgeside 0-3 Cullompton Rangers
Torrington 0-1 Elburton Villa
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East
Alphington 6-2 Feniton
Braunton 3-5 Exwick Villa
Liverton United 1-3 Budleigh Salterton
Newtown 0-4 Topsham Town
University of Exeter 7-0 Exmouth Town 2nds
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Axminster Town 2nds 3-2 Dawlish United
Beer Albion 3-4 Lyme Regis
Colyton 6-1 Sidmouth Town
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 3-7 University of Exeter 2nds
Ottery St Mary 2nds 0-2 Kentisbeare
Division 1
East Budleigh 3-1 Upottery
Halwill 0-4 Sandford
Hatherleigh Town 1-4 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
Newtown 2nds 1-0 Alphington 2nds
Topsham Town 2nds 4-2 Wellington Reserves
University of Exeter 3rds 2-3 Lympstone
Division 2
Exmouth Spartans 3-2 Chagford
Otterton 2-1 Clyst Valley 2nds
Teignmouth 2nds 6-3 Beer Albion 3rds
Tipton St John 6-2 Tedburn St Mary
Winkeligh 4-0 University of Exeter 4ths
Division 3
Feniton 2nds 0-4 Westexe Park Rangers
Heavitree United 3-1 Exeter United
Pinhoe 4-6 Seaton Town
St Martins 4-1 University of Exeter 5ths
Division 4
Bampton 3-2 Bravehearts
Broadclyst 2-2 Farway United
Millwey Rise 3-1 Culm United
South Zeal United 2-4 Witheridge
Division 5
AFC Exe 2-0 Elmore 3rds
Dawlish United 2nds 1-1 Awliscombe
University of Exeter 6ths 3-1 Cranbrook United
Division 6
Bickleigh 4-4 Kenn Valley United
Central 2nds 0-1 Uplyme
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2-4 University of Exeter 47ths
St Thomas Social Club 5-0 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Witheridge 2nds 3-0 Seaton Town 2nds
Division 7
Beacon Knights 3-4 Throverton 2nds
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 0-1 Starcross Dons
Dolton Rangers 3-0 AFC Morchard Bishop
Division 8
North Tawton 2-3 Newton St Cyres 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 3-10 Cranbrook United
University of Exeter 8ths 8-2 City Raiders
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 3-6 South Zeal United 2nds
City Raiders 2nds 5-5 Hatherleigh Town 2nds
Exmouth Rovers 3-1 Hemyock 2nds
Feniton Development 3-3 Ex Dons
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 6-1 Starcross Dons