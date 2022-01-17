News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

East Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 2:13 PM January 17, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Exmouth Town 3-1 Bitton 

South-West Peninsula League East 
Elmore 1-4 Brixham 
Honiton Town 1-5 Bovey Tracey 
Ivybridge Town 1-2 Okehampton Argyle 
Newton Abbot Spurs 1-1 Crediton United 
Sidmouth Town 6-0 Plymouth Marjon 
Torpoint Athletic 12-0 Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 
Torridgeside 0-3 Cullompton Rangers 
Torrington 0-1 Elburton Villa 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North & East 
Alphington 6-2 Feniton 
Braunton 3-5 Exwick Villa 
Liverton United 1-3 Budleigh Salterton 
Newtown 0-4 Topsham Town 
University of Exeter 7-0 Exmouth Town 2nds 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Axminster Town 2nds 3-2 Dawlish United 
Beer Albion 3-4 Lyme Regis 
Colyton 6-1 Sidmouth Town 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 3-7 University of Exeter 2nds 
Ottery St Mary 2nds 0-2 Kentisbeare 

Division 1 
East Budleigh 3-1 Upottery 
Halwill 0-4 Sandford 
Hatherleigh Town 1-4 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
Newtown 2nds 1-0 Alphington 2nds 
Topsham Town 2nds 4-2 Wellington Reserves 
University of Exeter 3rds 2-3 Lympstone 

Division 2 
Exmouth Spartans 3-2 Chagford 
Otterton 2-1 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Teignmouth 2nds 6-3 Beer Albion 3rds 
Tipton St John 6-2 Tedburn St Mary 
Winkeligh 4-0 University of Exeter 4ths 

Division 3 
Feniton 2nds 0-4 Westexe Park Rangers 
Heavitree United 3-1 Exeter United 
Pinhoe 4-6 Seaton Town 
St Martins 4-1 University of Exeter 5ths 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Rally for the Raleigh' - plan launched for community to buy village pub
  2. 2 Cocktails and fine dining on the menu at Exmouth hotel
  3. 3 Exmouth history: Iron Age and Celtic settlements
  1. 4 Exmouth Town up to second with crucial victory
  2. 5 Stores to sell products after 'best before' date for as little as 20p
  3. 6 Property of the Week: Livonia Road
  4. 7 Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
  5. 8 Volunteers from a local mental health group build a new shed for Exmouth school
  6. 9 New comedy show coming to Exmouth Pavilion next month
  7. 10 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products

Division 4 
Bampton 3-2 Bravehearts 
Broadclyst 2-2 Farway United 
Millwey Rise 3-1 Culm United 
South Zeal United 2-4 Witheridge 

Division 5 
AFC Exe 2-0 Elmore 3rds 
Dawlish United 2nds 1-1 Awliscombe 
University of Exeter 6ths 3-1 Cranbrook United 

Division 6 
Bickleigh 4-4 Kenn Valley United 
Central 2nds 0-1 Uplyme 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2-4 University of Exeter 47ths 
St Thomas Social Club 5-0 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
Witheridge 2nds 3-0 Seaton Town 2nds 

Division 7 
Beacon Knights 3-4 Throverton 2nds 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 0-1 Starcross Dons 
Dolton Rangers 3-0 AFC Morchard Bishop 

Division 8 
North Tawton 2-3 Newton St Cyres 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 3-10 Cranbrook United 
University of Exeter 8ths 8-2 City Raiders 

Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 3-6 South Zeal United 2nds 
City Raiders 2nds 5-5 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers 3-1 Hemyock 2nds 
Feniton Development 3-3 Ex Dons 
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 6-1 Starcross Dons 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth's existing police station, which will be replaced by a modern building. 

New police station announced for Exmouth

Philippa Davies

person
Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance Helicopter in need of repair following an emergency...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The damaged planters in the Strand, thought to have been hit by a car

Exmouth In Bloom 'beyond cross' after vehicle damages their planters

Philippa Davies

person
Lympstone AFC

Non-League Football

New managers for Lympstone Football Club

Tim Herbert

Author Picture Icon