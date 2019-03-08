Advanced search

East Devon victorious over Dorset Golf and Country Club

PUBLISHED: 12:45 11 June 2019

East Devon ladies have advanced to the fourth round of the Annodata UK Golf Club Classic, writes Helen Chivers.

The East Devon team were on home turf for their third round tie against the team from The Dorset Golf and Country Club, and put their local advantage to good use as they won 4-1.

The individual games saw Nina Hawkins winning six up with four 4 holes to play, giving three shots to her opponent while, Sue Burley won 2two up with one to play and she gave one shot to her opponent.

Anne Serle lost, three down with two holes to play, giving one shot - meaning, at two games to one it, was all to play for in the final two matches.

In the fourth game, Deirdre Mackness wo, six up with four holes remaining and she received four shots to give the win to East Devon, and Eilidh Cameron Cameron brought the East Devon team home with a similarly resounding win of six up with three holes to play, giving her opponent six shots.

The competition is now in its third year and the only National Golf Club Team Competition in the UK.

The elimination knock-out rounds consist of five singles matches decided by handicap match play over 18 holes.

We wish the team good luck in the next round as they strive to reach one the 16 regional finals on the way to the ultimate prize of the Grand Final at the Montecastillo Golf Resort, Cadiz, Spain in November.

