East Devon three-ball win for Jason Rowbotham, Robin Murray and Robert Dance

PUBLISHED: 11:04 06 March 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Two for the price of one, this week, writes Paul Willoughby.

The final Saturday of February saw the members play a three-ball team event and then, on the first Saturday of March, it was the monthly medal that took centre stage.

The team event scoring format is normally the best two scores to count throughout, but there was an interesting twist to Monday’s competition – all three scores counted on the four par three holes.

That probably doesn’t sound interesting at all to you non-golfers, but it is to us; it might be like saying to a tennis player that he could only have one serve (and that, left handed); now that really would be interesting! See what I mean?

The monthly medal is the one where every shot counts, bunkers, bushes and air shots alike, and was played in strengthening wind heralding the approach of Storm Freya.

In Norse mythology, Freyja is the goddess associated with love, sex, beauty, fertility, riches, war, death and plastic ducks, so she was quite busy. She also rode a chariot drawn by two cats (Felix and Korky!?) and took into her kingdom half those who died in battle.

The other half went to Valhalla, where they could have more golf lessons! However you’re unlikely to see Freya on the golf course other than in the form of wind, which could blow your ball all over the place – and on Saturday it frequently did. Nowadays names are used by meteorologists (another mythical body) to identify the next storm to hit the British Isles.

This time it’s the turn of Freya and next will be Gareth, followed by Hannah.

The Met Office shares responsibility with Met Eireann in naming forthcoming storms – two with a definite Irish connection are Niamh and Saoirse; I’m sure you know how to pronounce those two!

If you slice your ball into the rough, you can curse yourself.

However, if you consider that your ball could have been affected by a mythical force or an Irish leprechaun then you can seek some solace in that the slice was out of your control – in golfers’ parlance, an ‘outside agency’!

Now the all-important scores. Firstly the team event: 1, Jason Rowbotham, Robert Dance and Robin Murray with an exceptional 88 points. Very well done; 2, Steve Robinson, Ben Platt and Daniel Pletan, 83; 3, David Harrison, Andy Cole and Howard Clark, 82; 4, Ray Dawson, Andrew Procter and Jason Browring, 80. There were nine twos and they share a pot of £144 – you do the maths.

Now, to the monthly medal in the three divisions.

Division 1: 1, Russell Corney, net 68 from a handicap of 5. Well done, Russell; 2, Kevin Jennings, 71 (9): 3, Robin Murray, 72 (4); 4, David Watson, 72 (7); 5, Bob Martin, also 72 (4)

Division 2: 1, Bob Horton, 70 (10) – Oh the joys of being retired, Bob!; 2, Alex Hall, 70 (12); 3, Oliver Wiltshire, 72 (14); 4, Duncan Goldsworthy, (11); 5, Ray Dawson, 74 (14)

Division 3: 1, Paul Parnell, 69 (19); 2, Andy McAdam 68 (28); 3, Andy Cole, 70 (16); 4, Richard Gerry, 72 (15); 5, Kelly Hughes, 72 (19)

There were only three twos, sharing a pot of £178 -£59 each. Now that is worth having!

