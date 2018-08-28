East Devon three-ball Stableford success for trio

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Last Saturday’s competition at East Devon was a three-ball team Stableford with the best two scores to count, writes Paul Willoughby.

This is exactly the same format as the seniors’ competition, which I wrote about last week, but played off the white tees rather than the yellows (reserved for seniors), which adds nearly 300 yards to the course.

That doesn’t sound like a lot but actually it is, adding just short of a cricket pitch length to each hole, and that means taking a five iron rather than a six and an eight iron rather than a nine.

‘So what?’, I hear you say. Well, it matters; it’s harder to be accurate with a longer club so a good score from the white tees is harder to achieve than it is from the yellows. So then, all credit to the white tee leading scorers.

All of us who play golf, love golf! It gets you out, gives you a challenge and you will be surrounded by beautiful scenery whether you grace the course with stylish play or hoik your ball into the bushes. Well, now the NHS has recognised that playing golf is medically therapeutic (is that tautologous? Answers on a postcard please) and GPs are being recommended to prescribe golf for their patients after a pilot scheme ‘found the game boosted levels of fitness, muscle strength and happiness.’ They say golf is particularly beneficial for patients with heart disease and chest conditions, producing ‘…. significant happiness and self-esteem’. Well, there you have it. Next time you go to your doctor, ask for some pills and a golf lesson and take your prescription to the golf pro!

Remember the yardstick; with two scores to count, contestants playing to their handicaps will score 72 points. With that in mind, here are the leading scores:-

1, Cliff Lockwood, Andy Pelosi and Richard Gerry with 77 points; 2, Alex Hall, William Byrne and James McMurdo, 76; 3, Steve Wiltshire, Michael Brookman and Oliver Wiltshire, 75; 4, David Watson, Robert Dance and Jason Rowbotham, 75; 5, Dennis Chivers, Chris Bird and Peter Dowling, also with 75.

There were five twos, sharing a pot of £142.