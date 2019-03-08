East Devon Tennis Academy youngsters net strong finish to winter season

East Devon Tennis Academy players, brothers Tom and Harry Rintoul. Picture EDTA Archant

There was a strong finish to the winter tennis season from East Devon Tennis Academy (EDTA) players, writes Jayne Robinson.

East Devon Tennis Academy player Lucas Urquiza. Picture EDTA East Devon Tennis Academy player Lucas Urquiza. Picture EDTA

At the beginning of March, year 9 and 8 Exmouth Community College (ECC) Academy players Ben Johnson, Lucas Urquiza, Darcie Morton and Maddie Schuchter played for Devon in the 18U County Cup along with former ECC Academy player Josie Culliford. Chris Denton represented Cornwall in the same tournament. The Devon boys’ team had some excellent results and finished top of their group to gain promotion.

ECC Academy players continued their good form through March, with Chris Denton winning a 18U county level tournament in Wincanton and then a 14U regional level tournament in Shrewsbury. Lucas Urquiza also won a regional level 14U tournament in Newport and then made the consolation final of a regional level 18U tournament in Taunton.

Jo Kathi won a 14U girls’ tournament in Sherborne and Ben Johnson was runner-up in an 18U regional level tournament in Taunton.

EDTA player Zac Brown won a county level 18U tournament in Exeter, beating team-mate Alfie Woodger in the final. There were also consolation tournament wins for Margaux Slade at a regional event in Bath and Maddie Schuchter at a county level event in Wincanton.

East Devon Tennis Academy player Arthur Hutchings. Picture EDTA East Devon Tennis Academy player Arthur Hutchings. Picture EDTA

Tom Rintoul finished his 10U year in style. He topped the green 10U leaderboard in the Whirlwind Mini Tennis Tour and then went on to win the finals event against players from Devon and Cornwall. Brother Harry topped the red 8U leaderboard with team-mate Reuben O’Callaghan finishing third at the finals event. There were also good performances in the Whirlwind finals from Freddie Connock, Charlie Prynne and Jenson Downes. Arthur Hutchings has made it to the 12U Nexus Junior Tennis Tour finals, winning all his matches in the last round.

Earlier in March, the Rintoul brothers had a good tournament in Yeovil with Harry winning the 8U event and Tom runner-up in the 10U competition. There were also wins during March for Sheril Mjeku, Samuel Sidgwick, Marcus Robinson and Y Ren Wong in the run-up to the summer season.