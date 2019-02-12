East Devon Tennis Academy players sparkle during a busy February

East Devon Tennis Academy duo Darcie Marton and Jess Johnson.

The East Devon Tennis Academy has had a very busy February; players have been involved in tournaments from Cornwall to Kent, writes Jayne Robinson.

East Devon Tennis Academy player Alex Roper.

Tournament winners included Exmouth Community College Tennis Academy’s Lucas Urquiza, who won at a regional level tournament in Bristol over half-term.

Lucas beat team-mate Chris Denton in the boys’ 14U singles semi-finals and then went on to win the singles and doubles finals.

Further afield, in county level events, Margaux Slade won the girls’ 14U in Winchester, and in Sherborne, Jed Ionov-Flint won the 14U boys’ doubles and was runner-up in the singles event.

At the same tournament, Alex Roper won the 9U mixed event and Malena Kathi won the 14U girls’ grade five.

Exmouth Tennis Academy players Ollie Roper, Maddie Schuchter and Alex Roper.

Harry Rintoul won the 8U event in Taunton with team-mate Reuben O’Callaghan third. Earlier in the month Edward Guy beat team-mate Tom Rintoul in a 10U event in Taunton.

There were runners-up medals for ECC players Jess Johnson and Darcie Morton in the girls’ 14U doubles in Bristol. Alfie Woodger made the final of the boys’ 18U county level event in Salisbury, knocking out the number one seed in the process.

Ollie Roper had a busy week; he was runner-up in the St Austell 12U and 14U boys’ doubles and third in the 12U and 14U boys’ singles events; he was also runner-up in the 12U boys’ doubles in Sherborne.

His brother Alex was third in the 9U event in St Austell where Tom Rintoul also came third in the 10U.

Exmouth Tennis Academy youngsters Alex Roper, Ollie Roper, Tom Rintoul and Harry Rintoul.

Maddie Schuchter was runner-up at a 16U girls’ singles event in Painswick where Ollie Roper won the boys’ 16U consolation final. Earlier in the month, Humphrey Cooper-Smith was runner-up in a 9U tournament at Martock.

There were some good semi-final performances from Ben Johnson in Bristol in the 18U boys’ singles and then doubles with team-mate Chris Denton.

Jo Kathi made the semi-finals in the Sherborne girls’ 14U and Sam Sidgwick won the 14U boys’ doubles consolation in Taunton.

There were also good performances from other Exmouth players with Arthur Hutchings, Elijah Pyne, Izzy Marks, Jenson Downes, Kirsty Robinson, Maya Ichim, Ryan Fitzhenry, Sheril Mjeku, Tom Kinch and Y Ren Wong all in action in various tournaments across the South West.