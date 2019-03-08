East Devon Tennis Academy players net half-term tournament success

East Devon Tennis Academy players Jess Johnson, Zac Brown and Chris Denton, 14U mixed doubles finalists at the Newquay Tournament. Picture: EDTA Archant

Half-term was a busy and successful week for East Devon Tennis Academy (EDTA) players with many travelling to a big tournament in Newquay, writes Jayne Robinson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucas Urquiza and Zac Brown who won the Newquay Tournament doubles title. Picture EDTA Lucas Urquiza and Zac Brown who won the Newquay Tournament doubles title. Picture EDTA

The week started with three Exmouth players; Lucas Urquiza, Alfie Woodger and Zac Brown making the semi-finals of the 16U boys singles with Lucas going on to win the title.

Lucas then teamed up with Zac to win the doubles title. In the 12U girls' tournaments, Maya Ichim made the semi-finals of the singles and then doubles with partner Elle Golsworthy.

There were further wins in the 14U and 18U events for Exmouth Community College Academy players.

Ben Johnson won the boy's 18U singles beating team-mate Chris Denton in an earlier round.

Chris went on to have his own success, winning the 14U mixed doubles final, with Zac Brown and Jess Johnson runners-up. Zac also won the 14U boy's singles competition beating Alfie Woodger in a close-fought final. Zac then went on to reach the final of the 18U boy's doubles with partner Ben Johnson. Ollie Roper won the consolation final of the 14U boy's doubles.

In the girls' events, Jess Johnson won the 14U girl's doubles with her Cornish partner, beating EDTA players Maddie Schuchter and Maya Ichim in the semi-finals.

Maddie also made the semi-finals of the 14U mixed doubles and Maya teamed up with Ollie Roper to make it to the consolation final of the same event. Margaux Slade reached consolation finals in the open mixed doubles coming out on top, and the 14U girl's singles where she was runner-up. There were also good match wins during the tournament for Exmouth's Johanna Kathi, Malena Kathi and Kirsty Robinson.

In the younger age groups, Izzy Marks was runner-up in the 10U girl's doubles against very strong opposition and Evie Fitzhenry won the 10U girl's consolation event with Grace Golsworthy runner-up.

There were some strong performances and wins in the boys 10U and 9U events from Alex Roper, Yi Ren Wong, Jenson Downes, Marcus Robinson and Charlie Prynne, with Charlie also winning the 8U boy's singles.

Further afield, Ben Johnson made the semi-finals of 14U boy's singles and doubles at a National Tour event in Halton and Darcie Morton reached the 16U girl's consolation final in Chesham.

The week finished with Reuben O'Callaghan winning the 8U singles at Sherborne.

Thanks are due to Eagle Investments for providing financial support to the East Devon Tennis Academy.