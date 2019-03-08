East Devon Tennis Academy players do well at County Closed Championships

The summer tennis season concluded with the County Closed Championships, writes Jayne Robinson.

More than 30 players from the East Devon Tennis Academy (EDTA) took part, with many players making semi-finals and finals.

In the Devon 14U tournaments, Alfie Woodger won the boys' singles and doubles, Maddie Schuchter won the girls' doubles beating team-mates Darcie Morton and Margaux Slade in the final.

Margaux then went on to win the mixed doubles title.

Grace Golsworthy won the 9U girls' title. Zac Brown was runner-up in the 18U boys' doubles and 16U boys' singles.

There were also runners-up places for Maya Ichim in the 12U girls' singles, Evie Fitzhenry in the 10U girls' singles and Charlie Prynne in the 8U boys' singles.

In Cornwall, Exmouth Community College Tennis Academy player Chris Denton became County Champion in the 18U boys' singles and 16U singles and doubles.

Prior to the County Championships, three Exmouth Community College players played in national and international tournaments.

Ben Johnson reached semi-finals in the boys' singles and doubles at the International Road to Wimbledon tournament with sister Jess winning four of her matches in the County Road to Wimbledon event.

Ben, Jess and Chris Denton then competed at the Junior National Tennis Championships. Ben made the semi-finals of the boys' doubles, knocking out Chris in the quarter-finals.

There were great results from EDTA players throughout the summer. Alex Roper and Grace Golsworthy were part of the victorious Devon 9U County Cup team. The tournament result came down to the last match of the day with Grace and Alex playing mixed doubles together and coming out on top against a strong Dorset team.

Earlier in the week Grace beat Alex in the final of the 9U mixed singles in Newquay. Alex then went on to win the 9U and 10U doubles.

Other winners in Newquay were Elle Golsworthy in the 12U girls' singles, Maddie Schuchter in the girls' 14U doubles, and Harry Rintoul in the 8U boys' singles and doubles with team-mate Reuben O'Callaghan.

Slightly further afield at the regional level Penzance Open, Zac Brown and Alfie Woodger won the 16U boys' doubles.

Alfie was also runner-up in the 14U and 16U boys' singles.

Maddie Schuchter (14U girls' doubles), Ollie Roper (12U boys' doubles) and Alex Roper (9U boys' singles) were also finalists.

Well done, to all EDTA players who competed over the summer with strong performances all round.

Thanks must be recorded to Eagle Investments, Exmouth Community College and LED for their on-going support.