Advanced search

Digital Decoded

East Devon Tennis Academy players do well at County Closed Championships

PUBLISHED: 13:58 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 10 September 2019

Archant

The summer tennis season concluded with the County Closed Championships, writes Jayne Robinson.

East Devon Tennis Academy member Alfie Woodger with the trophy he won after being crowned Devon 14U county champion. Picture EDTAEast Devon Tennis Academy member Alfie Woodger with the trophy he won after being crowned Devon 14U county champion. Picture EDTA

More than 30 players from the East Devon Tennis Academy (EDTA) took part, with many players making semi-finals and finals.

In the Devon 14U tournaments, Alfie Woodger won the boys' singles and doubles, Maddie Schuchter won the girls' doubles beating team-mates Darcie Morton and Margaux Slade in the final.

Margaux then went on to win the mixed doubles title.

Grace Golsworthy won the 9U girls' title. Zac Brown was runner-up in the 18U boys' doubles and 16U boys' singles.

East Devon Tennis Academy member Chris Denton with the Cornwall 16U and 18U county championship title trophies. Picture EDTAEast Devon Tennis Academy member Chris Denton with the Cornwall 16U and 18U county championship title trophies. Picture EDTA

There were also runners-up places for Maya Ichim in the 12U girls' singles, Evie Fitzhenry in the 10U girls' singles and Charlie Prynne in the 8U boys' singles.

In Cornwall, Exmouth Community College Tennis Academy player Chris Denton became County Champion in the 18U boys' singles and 16U singles and doubles.

Prior to the County Championships, three Exmouth Community College players played in national and international tournaments.

Ben Johnson reached semi-finals in the boys' singles and doubles at the International Road to Wimbledon tournament with sister Jess winning four of her matches in the County Road to Wimbledon event.

East Devon Tennis Academy member Grace Golsworthy with the trophy she won after being crowned Devon 9U girls county champion. Picture EDTAEast Devon Tennis Academy member Grace Golsworthy with the trophy she won after being crowned Devon 9U girls county champion. Picture EDTA

Ben, Jess and Chris Denton then competed at the Junior National Tennis Championships. Ben made the semi-finals of the boys' doubles, knocking out Chris in the quarter-finals.

There were great results from EDTA players throughout the summer. Alex Roper and Grace Golsworthy were part of the victorious Devon 9U County Cup team. The tournament result came down to the last match of the day with Grace and Alex playing mixed doubles together and coming out on top against a strong Dorset team.

Earlier in the week Grace beat Alex in the final of the 9U mixed singles in Newquay. Alex then went on to win the 9U and 10U doubles.

Other winners in Newquay were Elle Golsworthy in the 12U girls' singles, Maddie Schuchter in the girls' 14U doubles, and Harry Rintoul in the 8U boys' singles and doubles with team-mate Reuben O'Callaghan.

Slightly further afield at the regional level Penzance Open, Zac Brown and Alfie Woodger won the 16U boys' doubles.

Alfie was also runner-up in the 14U and 16U boys' singles.

Maddie Schuchter (14U girls' doubles), Ollie Roper (12U boys' doubles) and Alex Roper (9U boys' singles) were also finalists.

Well done, to all EDTA players who competed over the summer with strong performances all round.

Thanks must be recorded to Eagle Investments, Exmouth Community College and LED for their on-going support.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Exmouth steak and seafood restaurant nominated for prestigious food gong

The Point Bar & Grill, in Exmouth.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Exmouth steak and seafood restaurant nominated for prestigious food gong

The Point Bar & Grill, in Exmouth.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

East Devon Tennis Academy players do well at County Closed Championships

Cockles head coach Steve Perry talks about the opening game - and the trip to Launceston

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Di Willoughby romps to stableford victory at East Devon Golf Club

Golf club and ball

White nets four times in Budleigh U18s opening league game win

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists