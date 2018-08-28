East Devon Tennis Academy festive success

Tennis players from the East Devon Tennis Academy (EDTA) kept themselves busy over the Christmas holidays by playing in tournaments across the country, writes Jayne Robinson.

There were regional level tournaments in Bath and Bristol and a county level tournament in Exeter.

Lucas Urquiza played in Bath and was runner-up in the boys’ 14 and under singles event.

At the Exeter tournament, Zac Brown and Ben Johnson won the 18U boys’ double event, playing up two age groups. Jess Johnson and Darcie Morton won the 14U girls’ doubles event with team-mates Maddie Schuchter and Maya Ichim runners-up. Alex Roper was runner-up in the boys’ 9U competition against tough opposition.

There was quite a big turnout of East Devon players at the Bristol tournament with some great performances and results. Darcie Morton and Jess Johnson were victorious in the 14U girls’ doubles, with Jess then going on to win the 12U girls’ singles with a superb win in the final against one of her close rivals. Chris Denton and partner Jay won the boys’ 14U doubles with Zac Brown runner-up in the singles event. Ryan McCann won the 10U boys’ doubles event with partner and Devon team-mate Euan Greenslade.

There were also good performances and match wins for Izzy Marks, Maya Ichim and Alfie Woodger.

The new year started with a few EDTA players travelling to Shrewsbury to play in a regional level tournament. Jess Johnson formed a scratch partnership and came runner-up in the 14U girls’ doubles. Ben Johnson had several good wins against older and higher rated players in the men’s open tournament before partnering teammate Zac Brown to win the boys’ 18U doubles. Closer to home, Maya Ichim won the 14U girls’ singles tournament in Ivybridge with Kirsty Robinson winning the consolation draw in the same event.

Well done to all the players who competed over the holidays and keep up the good work in 2019.