East Devon team victory for Chivers, Barber and Bird

Golf club and ball Archant

The team of Dennis Chivers, Roy Barber and Chris Bird were the clear winners in the Seniors betterball competition at East Devon Golf Club last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chivers, Barber and Bird won by five shots as they played 15 under par to return a score of 87 stableford points in a format where the best two from three scores counted.

Noel Smith, Chris Dearsley and Michael de Sancha were 10 under par in second place with 82 points, two shots clear of the teams of Patrick Lipp, Chris Down and Don Di-Girolamo and David Steeples, Jim McIlfatrick and Bob Wilderspin (80 points) - Lipp, Down and Di-Girolamo taking third place on countback.

Steve Artley, Rob Lippett and Barry Clayton were the best of three teams who all scored 77 points, securing fifth place on countback from the teams of Roddy Macpherson-Rait, Richard Southerden and Jeff Childs and Geoffrey Walden, Robert Faircloth and Trevor Huxtable.