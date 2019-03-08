Advanced search

East Devon suffer Picture Match defeat against Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:04 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 22 August 2019

The second Sunday in August saw the deciding leg of the historic Picture Match between East Devon and Sidmouth Golf Clubs, writes Helen Chivers.

Sidmouth held a strong lead from their home leg in May and whilst East Devon won the return leg 7.5 to 6.5, Sidmouth won overall 16.75 to 11.25.

The much sought-after Picture was passed over by the holders East Devon and will now reside at Sidmouth Golf Club until the fixture is decided again next year.

The Picture Match is an annual two-leg home and away fixture between East Devon and Sidmouth Golf Clubs and has been played every year since 1932. 'The Picture' is a framed cartoon drawn by a Sidmouth member over 86 years ago when his club issued the first challenge (and lost!).

The fixture is played over two legs of 18 holes each on a match play format off scratch.

The match consists of four foursomes and eight singles, making it an attractive and exciting format similar to that used in the iconic Ryder Cup.

As always there was some excellent golf played and a great day was had by all.

