East Devon Stableford victory for Jane Atkin

Golf generic picture Archant

Jane Atkin was the winner of a close-fought November stableford competition as the rain abated for a short while at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Jane had birdies on the par five ninth and 17th holes on her way to a one under par round of 37 stableford points.

She won Division One by one shot from Nina Hawkins who was level par on 36 points.

Sue Harrison was third with 34 points, with Jane Williams taking fourth place on countback from Sue Loynes and Sue Burley as they all came in with 33 points. A level par round of 36 points saw Lorna Nichols take top spot in Division Two, three shots clear of Jane Joy and Jasmine Clapson (33 points). Sue Owen-Pawson was fourth with 31 points and Annie Dent fifth on 28 points. Division Three was won by Diane Alford with 32 points, with Lesley Wilson taking second place on 27 points. Barbara Andrew was third on 26 points and Fiona Cameron-Jones two shots further back on 24 points.

Gill Laver took fifth place on countback from Diane Bourne, Nina Cartwright and Jane Kingsnorth as they all scored 23 points.