Advanced search

East Devon Stableford victory for Jane Atkin

PUBLISHED: 08:48 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 27 November 2019

Golf generic picture

Golf generic picture

Archant

Jane Atkin was the winner of a close-fought November stableford competition as the rain abated for a short while at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Jane had birdies on the par five ninth and 17th holes on her way to a one under par round of 37 stableford points.

She won Division One by one shot from Nina Hawkins who was level par on 36 points.

Sue Harrison was third with 34 points, with Jane Williams taking fourth place on countback from Sue Loynes and Sue Burley as they all came in with 33 points. A level par round of 36 points saw Lorna Nichols take top spot in Division Two, three shots clear of Jane Joy and Jasmine Clapson (33 points). Sue Owen-Pawson was fourth with 31 points and Annie Dent fifth on 28 points. Division Three was won by Diane Alford with 32 points, with Lesley Wilson taking second place on 27 points. Barbara Andrew was third on 26 points and Fiona Cameron-Jones two shots further back on 24 points.

Gill Laver took fifth place on countback from Diane Bourne, Nina Cartwright and Jane Kingsnorth as they all scored 23 points.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton

Yvonne looking forward to Christmas parties after Miss Slinky award

Yvonne Higgins before and after she lost the weight. Picture: Yvonne Higgins

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jeremy Thorpe investigation and Genette Tate disappearance question raised in general election materials

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull. Picture: Callum Lawton

Yvonne looking forward to Christmas parties after Miss Slinky award

Yvonne Higgins before and after she lost the weight. Picture: Yvonne Higgins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Under-9s sparkle in meeting with Exeter Athletic

James Curtis in action for Exmouth Under-9s. Picture RICHARD WEST

Exmouth Town postponement count climbs into double figures after another washout

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Rovers seeking ninth successive league win with visit of Bravehearts

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh all set for another meeting with Liverton United

East Devon Stableford victory for Jane Atkin

Golf generic picture
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists