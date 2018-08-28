East Devon Stableford success for Rob Lippett

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The East Devon Seniors played their last qualifying Stableford of the year at East Devon golf club on the middle Monday of December, writes Paul Willoughby.

‘Qualifying’ for what?’ I hear you ask. Well, it’s not as grand as entry into The 2019 Open or a County final; it’s to see whether the golfer can justify retaining his current handicap.

As you all know by now, if a player attains 36 points in a Stableford competition then he is playing to his handicap.

If he scores higher than that then it’s good or better but if he scores below 36 then more practice may be required.

I say, ‘He’ as this was a mens competition – the same rules apply to women in their competitions.

Well, that’s it. By the time you read this article, Christmas will be over, Santa Claus with his reindeers and helpers will have silently flashed home across the northern skies to get ready for a well-earned break - golfing in the Caribbean, perhaps. We mortals will be clearing away the wrapping paper and cardboard, making visits to the tip and looking forward to better golf in 2019.

Our golfing resolutions will be firstly to keep our heads down when taking a stroke – failure to do so can lead to a topped ball which runs ignominiously down the fairway or worse still, an air shot, which is thoroughly embarrassing and still counts as a stroke on a score card.

Our second resolution will be to make sure our putts actually reach the hole; there’s nothing so wimpish as taking a putt only to leave it short of the target.

There are loads of other things we need to do better but I have a feeling in my water (that stuff which is presently falling from the sky or being added to my Scotch) that 2019 is going to be a good golfing year.

The winner of the competition, who not only justifies his present handicap, but also a reduction, was Rob Lippett, who scored an excellent 41 points from a handicap of 13, now 11. Well done, Rob.

Second, with 39, points was Andy Pelosi, who is playing off a handicap of five. Impressive play, Andy. Also on 39, but third on countback, was Ian Drummond. Fourth place was taken by Mike Brailey with 38 points from a handicap of 12 and Tom Kenny wraps up the leaders list with 37 points which reduced his handicap from 17 to 16.

There were six twos sharing a pot of £75. Andy Pelosi and Mike Brailey had two each – an excellent finish to 2018.

A Happy New Year to golfers and non-golfers alike.