East Devon stableford success for Glenn Page

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

On what was a very wet and windy Saturday the course standard scratch went up three shots.

Glenn Page, playing off a handicap of five, took the Division One honours with a score of 36.

What's more, Glenn's return also saw his handicap cut to four and he finished two points ahead of runner-up Marcus Dunn, who, with 34 points, finished one ahead of third placed David Lavelle.

In Division Two it was David Standley who claimed top spot with a score of 35 points and he was two clear of second placed John May (33), with Richard Tate taking third with a score of 31. Division Three proved to be a close contest with just two points between first and third.

Top spot went to Jim McIlfatrick with 37 points with Philip Benyon, 36, placed second and third, with 35, was Daniel Pletan.