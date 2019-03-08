East Devon Seniors Veterans Cup success for Brian Welch

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There are two East Devon Golf competitions to report this week, writes Paul Willoughby.

The first is the Seniors Veterans Cup and the second the monthly Stableford.

I'm not sure how the Cup gained the name, 'Veteran' but that word doesn't necessarily mean service in a military capacity. It also means 'a person who has given long service in any capacity'.

However, the competition is open to all seniors so it can be won whether you are a true vet, or not, but you do have to be a senior (over 60 in our club) which is described as 'of or relating to adulthood, maturity or old age' - in the latter case, Boo! That's coming up far too fast!

The US Open is the next golfing Major for your diaries - June 13 to 16. This year it will be played at the famous Pebble Beach course in California.

This is a 'links' course which is the oldest style of golf course, first developed in Scotland. The word "links" comes via the Scots language from the Old English word hlinc : "rising ground, ridge" and refers to an area of coastal sand dunes and sometimes to open parkland. (Thanks, Wikipedia). In my book Pebble Beach doesn't properly qualify for that definition, but it is by the sea and is quite stunning. (There is another word for having a golf course by the sea - the Old English is "I'vehitmyballinthebliddywateragain" and the phrase is still used today!

Have a look at the Pebble Beach website and you'll see why they claim it is the most beautiful golf course in the world.

Their green fee is $525 and you'll need a buggy - I think I'd rather play at East Devon.

OK, so you're looking at the English Channel rather than the Pacific which might not seem so romantic, but our green fee is only £60 and the views are to die for.

The Open is the third Major in the golfing calendar and this year it takes place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland between July 18 and 21.

Details to follow nearer the time, but the course was founded in 1888 under the patronage of the Duke of York and the Prince of Wales, both excellent pubs.

Now those results. The Vets Cup was won by Brian Welch with 38 points from a handicap of 18 now 17. Well done, Brian.

Close on his heels were two players who also had 38 points, Ken Garrod and Mike Knapton, both of whose handicaps have been cut. Fourth was Trevor Huxtable and fifth, Howard Clark both of whom had 36 points. There were 105 players, three of whom scored 2's and shared a pot of £103.

The leading scores in the divisions for the monthly Stableford were as follows:-

Division 1: 1, Joe Sharp with a score of 40 points from a handicap of 4. Well done, Joe; 2, Mike Williams, 39 (6 now 5); 3, Paul Sear, 37 (6); 4, Jim Colvin, 37 (4); 5,Mark Heywood, also 37 (9 now i8)

Division 2: 1, Geoff Millardship, 40 points from a handicap of 12 now 11. Good play, Geoff; 2, Roger Chappell, 39 (14 now 13); 3, Nigel Goode, 38 (11 now 10); 4, Eric Biddulph, 36 (13); 5, Malcolm Priestner, 36 (10)

Division 3: 1, Ben Platt, 38 points (16 now 15); 2, Matthew Bye, 36 (20 now 19); 3, Dan Pletan, 35 (19); 4, Simon Harding, 35 (17); 5, Paul Baker, 33 (19)

There were 110 players and 13 twos - £210 to be shared by 12 contestants. Jim Colvin scored two of them on the fourth and 10th. Well done, Jim.

Congratulations to the East Devon Emerton Court Team who defeated Edfordleigh Golf Club and now move onto the next round.