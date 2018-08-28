East Devon seniors Stableford success for Hughes, Kenny and Smyth

Two for the price of one this week – Buy One Get One Free or BOGOF, writes Paul Willoughby.

That sounds rather rude – could be misconstrued as suggesting the recipient of that word should go elsewhere! The middle Saturday saw the playing of the monthly Stableford and, two days later, the Seniors played a three-ball team event – two scores to count.

Some of you may have been hopefully looking or listening out for signs of spring, but it’s too early for most migrating birds.

However, although we go out wrapped in coats and scarves, some birds think our weather is warm so come here for a holiday!

Take the redwing, for example; this is a close relative (second cousin, once removed?) of the thrush, with a noticeable flash of yellow over its eye and a red undercarriage.

It spends most of its life in Scandinavia and western Russia. Then there’s his close friend, the fieldfare – slightly bigger than the redwing, but with a blue/black head.

They also live principally in Scandinavia and Russia and we often see flocks of both together on the course or in the hedges surrounding it.

They are gregarious birds and have a lot to talk about, especially the standard of winter golf. One of the first signs of spring in the UK birdworld is the arrival of the chiffchaff – a small yellowish green warbler whose call can be heard from mid March; a lovely sound reminiscent of the smell of newly cut grass and all things good with the world, including playing well and the lowering of one’s handicap. Roll on spring.

The January Stableford; remember the yardstick for Stableford – playing to one’s handicap will produce 36 points.

Anything above is good or better; anything lower and the school report would read, ‘This boy could do better’, or worse, a note from the headmaster saying, ‘See me’! The results in the divisions were as follows:-

Division 1: 1, Tom Peters, 40 points from a handicap of 7, now 6. Well done (again!), Tom; 2, Joe Sharp, 38 (4); 3, Jason Rowbotham, 37 (5 now 4); 4, Graham Slack, 36 (9 now 8); 5, Robert Dance, 36 (3 now 2); 6, Robin Murray, 36 (4).

Division 2: 1, Martyn Hailstone, 40 (14 now 12) Well played, Martyn; 2, Graham, Briggs, 36 (13); 3, Oliver Wiltshire, also 36 (14 now 13).

Division 3: 1, Andrew Procter, 41 (16 now 18). An excellent score, Andrew; 2, Roy Newcombe, 35 (17); 3, Julian Reynolds, 34 (16).

There were 101 players and eight had twos, sharing a pot of £168. Joe Sharp had two of them on the 10th and 13th. Well done, Joe.

The Seniors competition sounds easy with only two scores to count out of three, but this is not one where you can let your partners take the strain.

If one hoiks his ball into the bushes then it’s just the two of you – no pressure then! Another yardstick; if the three play to their handicaps and two scores are counted then the score would be 72. Better, or worse – see above. As for those all-important scores: 1, Fred Hughes, Tom Kenny and Vic Smyth with an excellent 85 points; 2, Graham Surman, Bob Horton and Michael Glancy, 83; 3, Mike Knapton, Barry Gates and Malcolm Baker, also 83; 4, David Steeples, Jim Mcilfatrick and Rob Wilderspin, 82; 5, John Bain, Malcolm Pressey and Rob Humphrey, 81.

There were six twos sharing a pot of £82. That won’t do a lot to help your pensions, but good to have your names in lights!