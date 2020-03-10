Advanced search

East Devon Seniors raise over £1,300 for Captains' Charity

PUBLISHED: 13:07 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 10 March 2020

Chris Bird, East Devon Seniors Captain (middle) with Exeter Chiefs Alex Cuthbert (left) and Chris Bentley (right) at the Senior Captains Annual Dinner. Picture: RAY DAWSON

Chris Bird, East Devon Seniors Captain (middle) with Exeter Chiefs Alex Cuthbert (left) and Chris Bentley (right) at the Senior Captains Annual Dinner. Picture: RAY DAWSON

East Devon Golf Club Seniors held their Captain's Annual Dinner at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers.

Traditionally a good night, it kick starts the seniors' fund-raising for the Captains' Charity and this year was no exception.

The 76 members were entertained by guest speakers Chris Bentley (ex Exeter Chiefs) and Alex Cuthbert (Exeter Chiefs, Wales and the British Lions) who gave an insight into the professional game at both Premiership and international level.

The evening raised £1,300 for the East Devon Captains' 2020 Charity, Wooden Spoon which, together with the golf club members, aims to raise sufficient funds to purchase an outdoor classroom facility for local charity Sirona.

Sirona provides equine-based therapeutic and educational activities to young people at their bespoke centre on the Dartington Hall Estate.

