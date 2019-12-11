East Devon seniors Christmas competition success for quartet
PUBLISHED: 18:56 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 11 December 2019
The East Devon Golf Club Seniors annual Christmas special competition was contested recently.
There was an excellent turnout for the competition and it was won by the team of David Fish, Colin Thomas, Mike Trapnell and Chris Allison with a terrific score of 58 points.
At the same occasion, East Devon Seniors' captain for 2019, Charlie Kerslake, presented the club captain, Robin Grenyer with a cheque for £3,250.
The money was raised by the Senior section in support of the captain's charity, Open Door, based at Exmouth.