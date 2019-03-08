East Devon Seniors' Centenary Salvers success for Tom Kenny

Golf club and ball Archant

Round three of the SCS (Seniors' Centenary Salvers) was played at East Devon on the final Monday of April, writes Paul Willoughby.

This is the summer-long Stableford competition, the winner of which will be the player with the best four rounds out of the eight.

An enthusiastic round of applause will await him at the annual prize giving - together, I hope, with a reduction in his handicap!

Seniors Stablefords are always very popular competitions played from the yellow tees making the course slightly shorter which goes down well with those players displaying more grey hair than last year!

As the years go by we do tend to creak a bit more and the suppleness of youth very gradually slips away. However that's the beauty of golf and even though you can no longer bash the ball as far as you used to, you can still be a force to be reckoned with on the short game - the all important chipping and putting. 'Drive for show, putt for dough', so even if some whippersnapper (described in my dictionary as 'an impudent and unimportant person, especially somebody who is young! - don't you just love it?) can outdrive you by the length of a football pitch, just act your age and out putt him!

Well, Monday was wet and windy and most players would have woken up hoping the competition was cancelled so they could spend longer in bed.

No way - competitions are only cancelled if there is seriously bad weather - hurricane, tornado, the wrong sort of snow (some of you will remember that British Rail excuse!) etc so the competition was played and there was a winner, six points ahead of his nearest rival.

Tom Kenny scored an excellent 43 points from a handicap of 16, now 14. Given the conditions, that was outstanding play - well done, Tom.

Charlie Kerslake, our senior's captain, scored a very creditable 37 points (12) as did Robert Faircloth (22 to 21) and John Dick (7).

George Rogers also had 37 points which reduces his handicap from 14 to 13.

Of the 107 players there were thirteen twos sharing a pot of £104. The Seniors Emerton Court Team, under the captaincy of Bill Norris played the first leg of their match away to Eldfordleigh on Friday 26th April and won three-and-a-half to one-and-a-half. The return leg at East Devon takes place at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, May 15.