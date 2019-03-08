East Devon Seniors’ Centenary Salver success for Steve Artley

East Devon golf club.

There were two more competitions at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Paul Willoughby.

The first Monday of the month saw the Seniors play the first round of the Seniors’ Centenary Salver (SCS), and the second Saturday of March saw the playing of a four-man team Stableford.

The SCS is a handicap qualifying competition played throughout the spring and summer and the winner is the player with the best score over four competitions. The team event is a non qualifier.

I am a birdwatcher (not a twitcher) and at this time of the year I am hoping to see and hear the peregrine falcons.

The peregrine is the most exciting bird of prey and the fastest in the world when in the stoop – zapping down on its prey at over 200 mph.

For many years they have nested on the Budleigh cliffs parallel to the dip on the 17th fairway and we can often hear them with their familiar ‘kek kek kek’ cry. Peregrines are resident in the UK and lay a clutch of between two and four eggs in March/April, so we should have heard them by now. Keep looking and listening and if anyone hears or sees them, please let me know.

Golfers are mainly concerned with their game and their score in competitions, but the views from our golf course and our Devon coastal scene are absolutely stunning.

Even if you’re a high-scoring golfing whizz, make sure you look around and appreciate your surroundings; as Peter Allis said, the view from the 16th tee is ‘the best view in golf’.

The Seniors’ results were as follows: 1, Steve Artley, 40 points from a handicap of 26, now 24. Excellent play, well done; 2, David Fish, 38 (9 now 8); 3, Mike Trapnell, 37 (13 now 12); 4, Godfrey Kent, 36 (13 now 12); 5, Mark Heywood, also 36 (9 now 8); 6, John Fraser, 36 (15 now 14)

There were five twos sharing a massive pot of £86; Malcolm Baker scored two of them on the eighth and the 10th.

Here’s an anecdote that one player won’t forget. In the English Open Amateur Stroke Play at Moortown (Leeds) in 1971, a player overhit his shot to the green and the ball bounced up the steps into the clubhouse coming to rest in the bar.

The clubhouse was not out of bounds so the player opened a window and chipped through it onto the green.

However, I wonder if that tale has gained somewhat with anno domini?!

As far as I am aware nothing like that happened in the team Stableford and the results, in very windy conditions, were as follows: 1, Bob Martin, Eric James, Paul Murray and Robin Murray, 80 points. Well done; 2, David Harrison, Andy Cole, Marcus Dawson and George Rogers, 79; 3, Trevor Reeve, Matt Stone, Richard Tate and Glenn Tucker, also 79; 4, Steve Robinson, Phil Essex, Ben Platt and Alan Hemsworth, 78; 5, Jason Rowbotham, Robert Dance, David Standley and Bob Horton, 76.