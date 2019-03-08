East Devon Seniors Bowmaker success for Phillips, Taunton and Norris

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Seniors at East Devon played a Bowmaker one-two-three, on the middle Monday of April, writes Paul Willoughby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well, you all know what a Bowmaker is, but you might not know about the one-two-three.

Easy Peasy; teams of three, Stableford scoring with one score to count on the first hole, two to count on the second and all three to count on the third. Repeat, and do the same for the next 15 holes.

Got it? It's a non qualifying competition, great fun and an excellent scoring format.

We all now know the result of The Masters at Augusta the weekend before last when the ever-smiling Tiger Woods surprised a lot of people by winning – his first major success for eleven years. Excellent to watch and well done, him.

However, I thought you might be interested in the prize money, or 'purse' and how it's divided - that's the $11,500,000 or £8,821,132!

We all have our views on why sportsmen and women are paid so much; enough said!

The winner of the Masters gets 18 per cent of the purse. The second placed player gets 10.8% and goes down like that, all the way to 50th place, where the player gets 0.25 percent of the total. So the top division of the purse looks like this:-

1, Tiger Woods – £1,588,104; 2, Xander Schauffle - £658,667; 3, Brookes Koepka - £658,667; 4, Dustin Johnson – £658,667; 5, Franceso Molinari – £309,901.

What a shame he ran out of steam on the last few holes – he must have lost his rhythm and confidence when he went in the water; I can't remember which hole it was but the splash was very wet and very expensive. Thank goodness we don't have any water at East Devon.

Ian Poulter was the highest placed Brit at 14th and he earns a comfortable £172,926 which should keep the bailiffs away. Even those who missed the cut are awarded £7,672 – four rounds of golf on a superb course; not bad for doing what you love!

Now, down to earth; the prize money (purse!) at East Devon on the Bowmaker was £138 and first prize went to the team of Stephen Phillips, Chris Taunton and Bill Norris with a score of 70 points. Excellent play; they were five points ahead of their nearest rivals, Fred Hughes, Tom Kenny and Vic Smyth who had 65 points. Third was the team of Geoff Walden, Rod Ford and David Matthews (there, David; who says I never mention you?) with 64 and fourth in the limelight were Martin Wisdom, George Rogers and David Harrison with 62 points.

Chris Taunton and George Rogers shared the twos pot of £81; Chris had two of them on the fourth and the eighth. Well done.