East Devon Senior success for David Harrison

PUBLISHED: 13:15 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 15 January 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

The East Devon Seniors played the first qualifying Stableford of the year on the first Monday of the month, writes Paul Willoughby.

The new year resolutions are now in play so all golfers are keeping their heads down through the swing and making sure their putts reach the hole. Not!

Actually, we try to do that throughout the year, resolution or not, but that ‘head up’ shot still occasionally appears as if some golfing gremlin is determined to get you for some past misdemeanour! But keep going and you may defeat him!

Meanwhile, what’s going on golf-wise outside East Devon? Well, the 2018 Race to Dubai has finished. This was a season-long competition for players on the European Tour, at the end of which the winner will not only be crowned the champion but will also be paid an indecent amount of money.

The top 10 players also share in the Dubai Bonus Pool, which presently stands at £3.5million. Italy’s Francesco Molinari was the 2018 champion with winnings of £4m, England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose came second and third respectively with prize money sufficient to blow your socks off and both shared in the seven figure bonus pool.

No need for that lottery ticket now, boys! Dream on, but do remember these players are top of the tree and there are probably thousands of golfing professional wannabees who don’t earn enough to pay the rent.

Remember the yardstick; par for the course is 70 strokes, or 36 points in Stableford terms, so anyone who scores more than 36 points is doing well. The East Devon/Race to Budleigh leader board reads like this:-

1, David Harrison, 40 points from a handicap of 12, now 11. Well done, David; 2, Stephen Murray, 39 (22 now 21); 3, Chris Allison, 38 (26 now 25); 4, Tom Kenny, 38 (16); 5, Malcolm Pressey, 38 (11); 6, Clive Pantoll, 37 (16); 7, Peter Tinsley, 37 (11)

There were 80 players and success on the golfing front or not, they all had time to admire their surroundings and think themselves lucky they were not in the Alps!

