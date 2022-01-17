East Devon Rugby Round-Up

After their galling 30-31 defeat to Old Centralians seven days before, Exmouth lost narrowly again - 24-28 to Old Redcliffians at the Imperial Rec' - but they had little to regret after a storming second-half display against the South-West Premier title chasers.

When the Cockles trailed 3-21 at half-time, many of their supporters might have feared the worst. 'Old Reds', from Bristol, are in great form and only two points behind leaders Exeter University.

But Exmouth hit back with tries by Sam Plumer, Nick Headley and Dave Bargent, with George Meadows kicking the 'extras'.

Bargent's try actually carried the hosts into a 24-21 lead, but Redcliffians snatched a final converted try for victory.

Plumer, incidentally, is one of five Exmouth players who have been called up for the Devon Under-20 squad to meet Cornwall at Camborne this Sunday and Dorset/Wilts on February 27- the others are Liam Bayley, Matt Hicks, Ben Owens and Harry Sprague.

Exmouth (5th) travel to Royal Wootton Bassett this Saturday and will have high hopes of a win - RWB lost 71-7 to the University last weekend.

Sidmouth had to wait far too long for a South West One win during mid-season, and now two have come along in succession.

After beating Newent 24-10, Sidmouth travelled to North Petherton on Friday night and pipped the Somerset side 21-17 in another exciting finish.

They opened up a 14-0 lead with two Rob Griffin tries, converted by Dan Retter.

But Sidmouth then had Matt Ewings and Cameron Grainger yellow-carded, and back came North Petherton to level.

It was only a brilliant late try, set up by Phil Dollman, Harry Emmett and Rory O'Brien and finished by Josh Bess, which won it.

Trailing 34-0 up the slope at Saltash, Withycombe gave themselves too much to do in Cornwall/Devon Division.

They did fight back, with tries by hooker George Doughty and No.8 Mike Richards (2) and a Tom Cooke conversion, but Saltash won 41-17.

Topsham were knocked off the top of the table in a 26-29 defeat away to new leaders Pirates Amateurs.

Withycombe travel to bottom side Hayle this Saturday, with Topsham home to Plymstock Albion Oaks.

Exmouth v Old Reds - Credit: Exmouth RFC



