East Devon Pro's Day success for Smith, Abrham, Winks and Dure

PUBLISHED: 13:04 14 September 2020

The winners of the East Devon Golf Club 2020 Pro’s Day; Matt Smith, Chris Abraham, Stuart Winks and Ian Dure, pictured here at the start of their round. Picture ANDREW PLACE

The first Saturday of September was Professionals Day at East Devon Golf Club with 40 teams playing a four-ball better ball off 90 percent handicap, writes Helen Chivers.

The winners with an excellent 88 points were the team of Matt Smith, Chris Abraham, Stuart Winks and Ian Dure.

In what was a close contest, just three points separated the top six teams!

Second, with 87 points, Graham Burch, John May, Kevin Jennings and Colin Thomas, edging Ray Dawson, Bob Dawson, David Fish, Jason Browring into third after they also ended the day with 87 points.

Fourth, with 86, were Andy Pelosi, Paul Maslen, Cliff Lockwood and Clive Pantoll while countback was used to separate the teams taking fifth and sixth after both scored 85 points.

Andy Procter, Adam Jones, Bob Martin and Chris Tonking took the honours, edging Tony Mackness, Robin Mackness, Stewart Mackness and Robin Grenyer into sixth place.

The best placed ladies team was the one of Helen Chivers, Bunty Bird, Sarah White and Romy Bevin who finished with 81 points.

In terms of the ‘Nearest the Pin’ prizes; Jerry Roberts took the honour on the fourth hole while Chris Tonking and Peter Howarth won the prize on hole eight.

Tony Mackness took the honours on hole 10 and, for the men on hole 13, the prize went to Martin Hydeand, for then ladies, to Alison Corney.

