East Devon Pine Coffin joy for Brian Welch

Loads to report this week - the June Stableford was played on Saturday, June 15, together with the Pine Coffin Cup; more of that in a minute, writes Paul Willoughby.

On Saturday, June 22, round one of the Mens Scratch and Handicap Challenge took place - the final round will be played next Saturday, June 30.

Now, Pine-Coffin - there's a name to conjure with: it makes you imagine old black and white horror films with Vincent Price or Boris Karloff, but No. Charles Edward Pine-Coffin, although a member if Royal North Devon, was instrumental in the design and construction of our present course in 1902. He was the club's first captain at a time when the entry fee for men was one guinea (£1.05) and for women, half a guinea, or 0.52p!

Well, what's happening on the golfing front? The European Tour runs throughout the year and within it is the Race to Dubai, where the winner is paid an indecent sum of money for doing something he loves - playing golf. There is a downside to being a good professional, however; when we amateurs play, we try our best. We line up our putts, try to take in the left to right borrow on the green, and the distance but if we miss, so what? We may feel disappointed for a few seconds, but that's it. However if you put hundreds of thousands of pounds behind the putt, then your blood pressure would rise amazingly, your heart would thump harder than ever, and if you missed? Well, that might be the new BMW gone! Oh, the pressure.

The BMW International was played in Munich last week. The Munchen Eichenried course is 7,181 yards long - nearly 1,000 yards longer than East Devon or on average, 54 yards longer per hole. That may not sound much, but it is and is as challenging as any of the American courses. The prize money is £1,750,000 which will pay this month's mortgage for a few at the top. There were three Brits in the top four at one time but the prize went to Italian, Andrea Pavan of Italy with a score of -15. His score was equalled by Brit, Matthew Fitzpatrick (who is only 24) but he came second after a play off. We'll be hearing a lot more of him.

Now, those results (at long last do I hear you say?). Firstly the Stableford held on June 15, coupled with the Pine-Coffin cup which was won by Brian Welch from Division Three with an excellent 39 points. Well done, Brian; that will earn you a hearty round of applause and a kiss from the lady captain at the annual prize giving!

Division One: 1, Leigh Jones, 38 Points from a handicap of one. Class play, Leigh; 2, Robin Murray, 38 (3); 3, Dennis Chivers, 37 (7); 4, Paul Newcombe, 36 (2)

Division Two: 1, Erik Nielsen, 37 (10); 2, Steve Robinson, 36 (12); 3, Nigel Goode, 35 (10); 4, Steve Morton, 34 (12)

Division Three: 1, Brian Welch, 39 (16); 2, Kim Johnson, 37 (14); 3, David Pagett, 35 (17); 4, Kevin Tyrell, 35 (23)

There were sixteen twos; Denis Chivers scored two of them on the fourth and the 13th. Clearly one of those days, Dennis. Well done.

The Scratch and handicap first round results on June 22 are as follows:-

Division One: 1, John Pulman, gross 76, net 69 (7); 2, Guy Peters, 76, net 70 (5); 3, Edward Atack, 78, net 70 (8)

Division Two: 1, John Morton, 79, net 68 (11); 2, Malcolm Pressey, 80, net 69 (11); 3, Paul Heys, 80, net 70 (10)

Division Three: 1, Daniel Phelan, 89 net 70 (19); 2, Kelly Hughes, 92, net 72 (20); 3, Neil Rice, 87 net 73 (14)