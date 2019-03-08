East Devon October stableford victory for Platt

Ben Platt was the winner of a close fought October stableford at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Platt shot a five under par round of 41 stableford points on his way to victory over the field of 100 players.

Ben's round included a birdie three on the par four second hole and saw him take top spot in Division Three by two shots from Andrew Neilan, who was three under par on 39 points with a birdie three on the par four 15th hole.

Taff Powell was level par in third place, with Neil Rice a shot further back on 35 points in fourth. Murray Jessamine was the best of four players on 34 points - taking fifth place ahead of Glynn Currey, Danny Barrett and Bill Coles.

A birdie on the last hole helped Rob Lippett take first place in Division Two on countback from in form Adam Jones - they both scored three under par 39 points. New member Rob Anderson took third place with a one under par round of 37 points, with Jerry Roberts taking fourth place on countback from Nigel Goode as they both came in with level par rounds of 36 points.

Jason Rowbotham was top of Division One with a three under par round of 39 points, one shot clear of Robert Dance who recorded birdies on the sixth, 11th, 12th, 15th and 18th holes on his was to his two under par round of 38 points.

Paul Newcombe took third place ahead of Rory Adams as they both scored one under par 37 points.

Stephen Phillips was the best of five players on level par 36 points, taking fifth place on countback from Max Handford, Bruce Chapman, Glenn Tucker and Andy Pelosi.

John Bain was the toast of the clubhouse following his hole in one on the par three 13th hole.