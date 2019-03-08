Advanced search

East Devon monthly stableford success for Russell Corney

PUBLISHED: 11:06 20 March 2019

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Archant

Eighty-nine intrepid golfers braved appalling conditions in last Saturday’s Monthly Stableford, writes Michael Knighton.

The old saying about March roaring in like a lion held true as early starters faced 40-45mph gusts of wind!

That was followed by sweeping rain which, combined with the wind, made for difficult golfing conditions!

Relatively poor scoring was inevitable and this was reflected in the CSS of 74.

Everyone who finished the 18 holes deserves credit, but special mention must go to Russell Corney whose exceptional 37 points off handicap of five made him the winner in Division One.

The Division One runner-up was Graham Slack with 35 points and third was Jim Colvin on 33 points.

The best score in Division Two was the 36 points from winner Bobby Dawson.

The minor places went to Martyn Hailstone and Danny Barrett, who both scored 34 points.

Bobby is one of several ex Budleigh Cricket Club players doing well at golf (I say that with great envy!)

Division Three was won by Alex Bannon, closely followed by Kelly Hughes, both on 32 points, and third place went to John Mackie on 31 points.

There were seven twos scored with Graham Slack getting one on both the fourth and the eighth.

Let’s hope the old saying about March going out like a lamb holds out!

